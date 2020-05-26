Chrissy Teigen’s Best Moments From 'What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'; Watch

Christine Diane Teigen, commonly known as Chrissy Teigen, wife of America’s singing sensation, John Legend, is a popular American model, television personality, and author. She made her modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2010 and her career has only flourished since then. Chrissy Teigen is a complete all-rounder and an over-achiever and has often been spotted appearing on talk shows, being candid and having a blast. Here are Chrissy Teigen’s best moments from What Happens Live with Andy Cohen-

Chrissy Teigen’s best moments from What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Spill the Tea

In this segment of the show, Andy Cohen played a fun game with Chrissy Teigen. In this game, she was shown stills from various movies and she had to pick sides and explain why she loved that character more than others did. She was asked questions based on movies and Chrissy Teigen’s witty and quick answers left the audience in splits.

Would Chrissy be Pissy?

In this segment of the show, Andy Cohen played a rapid-fire with Chrissy Teigen. During the game, Chrissy Teigen was given options and she had to choose if that particular instance would ‘piss her off’ or not. During the segment, Chrissy Teigen also revealed that she is a "pissy b***h" and laughed it off.

How Chris Sees It

This segment is from the episode where Chrissy Teigen appeared on the show with husband, John Legend. It was the first time the two appeared on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, together. The episode was a huge success and very entertaining at the same time. In this segment of the game, Chrissy Teigen had to answer questions based on real-life couples and situations. However, there were times when John Legend did not agree with Chrissy’s answers and did not hesitate in putting forth his opinion.

Chrissy Teigen is spotted spending much of her time in quarantine by cooking delicious dishes. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate Cravings by Chrissy Teigen handle especially for her recipes. Chrissy Teigen never leaves a chance to motivate people to do something productive, even during a situation of a pandemic.

