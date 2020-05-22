Chrissy Teigen's Veggie White Chilli Recipe that Will Make Your Mouth Water

Chrissy Teigen is spending much of her quarantine time cooking. The former supermodel has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate Cravings by Chrissy Teigen handle especially for her food recipes. Chrissy Teigen recently tried making vegetarian white chilli with broth & beans and shared her delicious recipe on Instagram. Scroll down for Chrissy Teigen's Veggie White Chilli recipe here.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Recipes: Learn How To Make Mac N Cheese Balls

Chrissy Teigen's Veggie White Chilli Recipe

Chrissy Teigen shared that she made vegetarian white chilli at home. The caption on her post read, “Everything you love about a bowl of hearty chili, but lighter annnnd vegetarian! @chrissyteigen's Veggie White Chili is about as easy and tasty as it gets: combine any and every veggie you have in the fridge with broth and beans in one pot and...that's it! If you like your chili thicker, try mashing up the beans or adding cornstarch. ⁠🍲⁠”. Take a look at her post.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Guide To New York Restaurants Is What Every NYC Foodie Can Follow

Chrissy Teigen shared the recipe on her website, cravingsbychrissyteigen.com, and mentioned that one can easily make this “brothy beany soupy veggie stewy meal” with no added frills but with regular things from the fridge and pantry. Chrissy Teigen added that it is as healthy as it is yum. She suggested that if one wants it a bit thicker, they could try mashing up some of the beans or adding either an extra tablespoon of corn-starch or a bit of extra sour cream. The model stated that the chilli is light enough for lunch and borderline hearty enough for a filling dinner.

Chrissy Teigen's Veggie White Chilli Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried coriander

1 large carrot, diced

2 large ribs celery, diced

1 medium jalapeño, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons flour, cornstarch, or potato starch

2 (14.5-ounce) cans great northern or other white beans, undrained

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup sour cream, plus more for serving

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Teaches Fans How To Bake Pizza Crust In Three Ways; See Recipe Inside

How to make

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring until softened and translucent but not charred or dark brown. This will take around 10 minutes.

Stir in garlic, cumin, oregano, and coriander and cook for 1 additional minute. Add the carrot, celery, and jalapeño and cook, stirring until the vegetables begin to soften. This will take around 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the flour and cook, stirring until it is absorbed into the liquid for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the beans and the broth and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the soup thickens. This should be done in about 15 minutes.

Stir in the sour cream, divide among bowls, and top with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and more sour cream.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Shares A Throwback Picture, John Legend Drops Adorable Reply

Along with providing all the instructions, Chrissy Teigen gave some additional information. She stated that the given recipe would serve six to eight people. The preparation would be around 15 minutes and the total time would be near 45 minutes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.