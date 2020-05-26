Christine Diane Teigen, commonly known as Chrissy Teigen, wife of American singer, John Legend, is a popular American model, television personality, and author. She made her modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2010. Along with being a all-rounder and an over-achiever, Chrissy Teigen is also an internet sensation. Chrissy Teigen has always been one of those who is not afraid to speak her mind. Recently, when a troll tried to criticise her looks, Chrissy Teigen gave it back to him. Read ahead to know what transpired-

Chrissy Teigen gives it back after being trolled for “balding hair” in latest Insta Photo

Chrissy Teigen is very active on social media. Recently, Chrissy took to Instagram to post a topless throwback picture of herself. Chrissy Teigen has left her silky, long, and thick hair open in the picture. The picture set the internet on fire and fans spammed the post with likes and comments. Out of all the comments full of praises, there was one comment that trolled Chrissy Teigen for having posted a better picture than the one she did a few days ago with “balding hair”.

A comment on the post read, “Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway. Much better! Congratulations and thank you”. However, Chrissy Teigen is not one of those who will take an insult.

Chrissy Teigen’s response indicated that she is used to dealing with such trolls on a daily basis but that, of course, does not stop her from saying what she feels like whenever she’s in the mood for it. Apparently, Instagram followers aren’t the only people she claps back at though. Chrissy Teigen also claps back at other celebrities when they do or say something she doesn’t agree with. A recent example of such an incident would be the latest comments that were aimed at Ivanka Trump. After Ivanka tweeted a picture of a living room home fort she made with her kids and talked about packing sandwiches during the global pandemic, Chrissy Teigen retweeted it and added the words, “after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests”.

