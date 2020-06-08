Chrissy Teigen's Delicious Wild And Jasmine Rice Recipe

Chrissy Teigen's love for cooking is widely known among her fans. She started her career as a model then went on to release her cookbook. She currently focuses majorly on developing her website that is dedicated to food, kitchen, etc. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. She regularly shares pictures from her cooking ventures. In addition to this, Chrissy Teigen is also an actor and has been a part of several shows and films. She has also starred in several music videos with her husband, John Legend. With all that said now, take a look at this easy Wild and Jasmine Rice recipe by Chrissy Teigen:

Wild and Jasmine rice recipe by Chrissy Teigen

Ingredients needed:

One and a half cups of wild rice

Chicken broth as needed

One cup of jasmine rice (basmati rice)

Kosher salt as required

Two cups of water

About 500 gms of sausage

Three tablespoons of olive oil

One big onion

Five garlic cloves

Two tablespoons of sage

Black pepper

Four scallions

Recipe to make:

Take a saucepan and add the wild rice Pour in about three and a half cups of chicken broth Bring the rice and broth to a boil Let the rice simmer on low heat until it is cooked Drain the excess water from the cooked rice In another saucepan, add the jasmine rice aka basmati rice Pour in some water and salt Bring the mixture to a boil Let it simmer until the rice is completely cooked Take the sausages and saute them until it is golden brown Remove the sausages onto a plate In the same pan, add some oil While the oil heats up, chop the onion Add the chopped onion to the oil Saute the onions until they turn golden brown Now, mince the garlic cloves and sage Add the garlic and the sage to the onion Take the sausages and add it back to the pan Now, add the wild rice and jasmine rice to the pan Pour in some more chicken broth Flavour the dish with some salt and freshly grounded pepper Heat the mixture until it is warmed Add the scallions and mix well Take it off the heat and serve while it is hot

