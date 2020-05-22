Chrissy Teigen’s Delicious Cherry Tomato And Avocado Salad Is Too Easy To Prepare

Quick links:
Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities on the food scene at the moment. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.
Chrissy Teigen entered the food scene with the release of her cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018. Currently, she focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it. If you are trying to make healthy choices with food, then this Chrissy Teigen zero-carb cherry tomato and avocado salad is a must try.
