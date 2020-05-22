Chrissy Teigen’s Delicious Cherry Tomato And Avocado Salad Is Too Easy To Prepare

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities on the food scene at the moment. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen entered the food scene with the release of her cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018. Currently, she focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it. If you are trying to make healthy choices with food, then this Chrissy Teigen zero-carb cherry tomato and avocado salad is a must try.

Chrissy Teigen’s cherry tomato and avocado salad

Ingredients needed:

¼ cup of olive oil

Three tablespoons of lemon juice

One tablespoon of honey

One tablespoon of mustard

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt

A pinch of freshly ground black pepper

One cup of pecans or walnuts

Two heads of butter lettuce with the leaves separated

One head of red endive with the leaves separated

Approximately 600-700 grams of cherry tomato

One large avocado, ripe

Half a small red onion

Recipe for Chrissy Teigen’s cherry tomato and avocado salad

Preheat the oven to 350°F While the oven gets warm, arrange the pecans or walnuts on a baking sheet Put them inside the oven and let it toast until they are fragrant for approximately seven to eight minutes While the nuts are getting toasted, add the oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in an airtight jar Seal the jar well and shake it to combine all the ingredients According to Chrissy Teigen, you can also make this dressing and store it in the refrigerator for about ten days Now, take the nuts out of the oven and when they have completely cooled down, roughly chop them Arrange the leaves on a plate Slice the tomatoes, onion, and avocado nicely Add them to the leaves Drizzle the salad with the honey-lemon dressing You can top it with how much ever dressing you like to depend on your taste and preferences Top the salad with pecans or walnuts and your healthy salad is awaiting to be relished

