Chrissy Teigen’s Delicious Salted Pistachio Brittle Recipe That You Can Easily Try At Home

Chrissy Teigen is spending much of her quarantine time cooking. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" handle for her food recipes. Here is the recipe of delicious salted pistachio brittle by Chrissy Teigen. Read ahead to know-

Chrissy Teigen’s delicious pistachio recipe

Recipe description by Chrissy Teigen

“Yes, you will need a candy thermometer for this killer, not-too-sweet dessert—but it’s the holidays, so ask someone to stuff your stocking with one, or just buy it yourself because Treat Yo Self, and you will then be able to make incredible BTS IG stories about making homemade candy from scratch and that is a holiday gift unto itself”.

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

Non-stick baking spray

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup light corn syrup

1½ teaspoons baking soda

2¼ cups salted shelled pistachios (look for the very green ones)

1 tablespoon maldon sea salt, also keep for two extra pinches

Special equipment- candy thermometer

The recipe with the above-mentioned amount of ingredients will serve ten to twelve people. You can increase the quantity if you want to serve more people. The total preparation time is approximately 20 minutes.

Recipe

First, spray a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray and set it aside.

Then, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and butter in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat until butter is melted and the sugar has dissolved.

Clip the thermometer onto the side of the saucepan and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture reaches 275°F, about 7 minutes.

Then, add 2 cups of the pistachios, baking soda, and the 1 tablespoon of Maldon salt and continue stirring until mixture reaches 295°F on the thermometer (watch carefully because it can go from done to burnt in a second).

Working quickly, pour the mixture out onto the prepared sheet pan using a rubber spatula and spread into a thin even layer. Sprinkle with the remaining pistachios and 2 pinches of salt. Cool completely, then break into pieces with your hands. Enjoy immediately or store in an air-tight container for up to a few weeks.

