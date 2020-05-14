Chrissy Teigen's Mini Potato Pancakes Recipe Fans Can Try Out Amid Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen, the popular supermodel turned food specialist has garnered over 29.6 million followers on Instagram. The blogger's Instagram is bombarded with delicious food dishes and recipes. The popular celebrity wife often treats fans with delicious food posts on her social media handle.

Chrissy Teigen is known for experimental fusions she adds in a regular dish. In the recent past, the supermodel revealed her latest discoveries, one of her favourite dish, mini potato pancakes. She described the dish as a holiday dish. Chrissy also suggested to fry the pancakes and top them with sour cream and salmon roe. Check out the recipe here -

Serves - 14 to 16 small pancakes

Duration - 10 minutes prep, 25-minute cook

Ingredients You Need -

One large Russet potato (1 pound or two medium), washed

One small onion

A large egg

¼ tablespoon conventional salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup of vegetable oil

Sour cream, ikura (salmon roe, optional), and chopped chives, for serving

What To Do -

STEP 1: Take a large bowl and fill it with cold water. Use the larger holes on the side of a box grater to grate the potato and onion. Now transfer them to the water, and let them sit for 5 minutes.

STEP 2: Pull the grated potatoes and onions out of the water, squeeze out as much water as you can back into the bowl. Now let the water settle. Drain the potatoes and onions onto the towel. Once dried, for d the towel over the mixture, and squeeze out and discard as much of the liquid as you can from the potatoes and onions. Finally, drain the water out of the large bowel, tipping out all the water but leaving the white potato starch at the bottom.

STEP 3: Add the squeezed potatoes and onions to a bowl. Now sludge them until soft. Then add the egg, salt, and pepper to the sludged potatoes and onions and stir it all together.

STEP 4: In the meantime, heat ¼ cup of the vegetable oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat, do not keep the flame high as the oil will burn. With the tablespoon, spoon the potato mixture into the pan, pressing down gently, and fry until each side is golden and crisp. Do this process for two minutes per side.

STEP 5: Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet to drain. Repeat with the remaining batter and oil. Top with sour cream, ikura (if using), and chives and serve immediately. Serve fresh, or keep warm in a low oven, uncovered on an oven-safe plate, until ready to serve.

