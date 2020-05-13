Here Is Chrissy Teigen's Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe To Try At Home

Quick links:
Chrissy Teigen, a model, television personality and author, has been spending time indoors with her family. Amid the lockdown, she has been entertaining her fans and followers with hilarious photos and recipes on social media. On both of her Instagram handles, Chrissy Teigen has been teaching her fans how to spend their time while maintaining social distancing.
She is filling her page, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen with recipes of scrumptious delicacies. From witty quotes and easy recipes, her Instagram page has it all. Recently, she shared a picture of carbonara pasta and mentioned the link to its full recipe. We have penned it down for you to try it at home. Take a look.
According to her website, Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara is an Asian twist on a classic pasta dish. While holding the creaminess of the Parmesan and saltiness of the bacon, the addition of chilli garlic sauce kicks-up the spice. She also added scallions for more colours and urged the readers to put a slice of bread for consuming the leftover cream. Take a look at the directions for preparing Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara.
