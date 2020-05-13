Here Is Chrissy Teigen's Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe To Try At Home

Chrissy Teigen, a model, television personality and author, has been spending time indoors with her family. Amid the lockdown, she has been entertaining her fans and followers with hilarious photos and recipes on social media. On both of her Instagram handles, Chrissy Teigen has been teaching her fans how to spend their time while maintaining social distancing.

She is filling her page, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen with recipes of scrumptious delicacies. From witty quotes and easy recipes, her Instagram page has it all. Recently, she shared a picture of carbonara pasta and mentioned the link to its full recipe. We have penned it down for you to try it at home. Take a look.

According to her website, Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara is an Asian twist on a classic pasta dish. While holding the creaminess of the Parmesan and saltiness of the bacon, the addition of chilli garlic sauce kicks-up the spice. She also added scallions for more colours and urged the readers to put a slice of bread for consuming the leftover cream. Take a look at the directions for preparing Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces thick-cut or regular bacon, diced (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons chilli garlic sauce (or sambal oelek and ½ teaspoon chilli flakes)

2 tablespoons blond or light miso, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons hot water

3 eggs

¾ pound dry spaghetti

2 ounces finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (about 1 ¼ cups), and more for garnish

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup sliced scallion greens, plus more for garnish

Method of preparation

Bring a pot of salted water to boil on low flame. Heat the oil over medium heat in a pan. Add bacon and cook until crispy for 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and reserve. Whisk chilli garlic sauce, miso, and hot water until smooth and add eggs to the mixture. Cook the pasta according to the instructions and drain the water, reserving ½ cup of the pasta cooking water. Combine the pasta with the bacon in the pan. Put it on the stove on a medium flame until it gets hot. Add the egg mixture and quickly toss until the eggs coat the pasta without scrambling. Add cheese, pepper, and pasta water as per your requirement for flavour and consistency. Later on, add more chilli garlic sauce as per your taste. You can toss the scallions and reserve some for garnishing.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.