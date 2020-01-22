Erica Fernandes' Classy Hairstyles You Surely Want To Try, Pictures Inside

Erica Fernandes plays the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. The storyline has been raising eyebrows as Prerna, after confessing her love to Anurag, gets trapped in Ronit's plan.

Erica, a blogger-actor, is quite active on social media and does not fail to keep her fans updated with her daily whereabouts. Be it her YouTube videos or her quirky style statements, Erica gets praises for both.

Recently, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor experimented very well with her hair, flaunting the new style at ease on the social media. Listed below are Erica Fernandes' chic hairstyles that will surely make you look like a diva.

Erica Fernandes' best hairstyles

Sleek ponytail

Recently, Erica Fernandes wore a neat and tight ponytail with ethnic attire. Her eye makeup and bindi just added more glamour to her look. Check out:

Beachy waves

For a promotional video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star opted for beachy waves that surely made her look classy. Her waves very well volumised her original hair. Donning a formal attire, Erica looked chic.

High bun

Erica Fernandes' retro look caught all the eyeballs. She opted for a high bun, with her hair rolled around the same. With a quirky pair of sunglasses, she rocked the hairstyle at ease.

Delicate curls

This is Erica's signature hairstyle. She often curls her hair at the tips to make them look bouncy and flowy. With a little backcombing, her hairstyle looks perfect.

