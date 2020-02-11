Jennifer Lopez Inspired Hairstyles To Try & Amp Up Your Look

Jennifer Lopez recently won hearts with her stunning performance at the Super Bowl 2020 event. The actor-singer is known for her commendable performances in the industry. Recently, her latest film Hustlers was nominated for the Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

The actor, apart from her movies and songs, is also known for her amazing styling. From ramp to the red carpet, she has always won hearts with her looks. Here are a few of her all-time best hairstyles to try.

Messy bun

Jennifer Lopez is often seen carrying a messy bun for her red carpet looks as well as for her event looks too. The singer cum actor pulls back her whole hair and ties it into a messy bun. She glams the lookup by pulling off a few hair strands from both sides and lets them rest on her face, so to create a chiseled facial look.

High-rise ponytail

Jennifer Lopez's casual looks are all about comfortable clothing and high rise ponytails. The actor often pairs up her casual looks and activewear looks with a high rise ponytail and hoop earrings.

Short hair to slay

Jennifer Lopez is known to slay in her long hair but JLo often pulled off short hair looks too for several events. She looked gorgeous when she wore a silver-purple attire and paired it with a middle-parted straight short hair look.

Braided bun look

Jennifer Lopez loves to pair her looks with bun hairstyle as seen on her social media. This time too, the singer-actor donned a beautiful gown and paired it with braided bun hairstyle. Her rest of the look was also glammed up with smokey eye makeup and nude lip colour.

Open loose curls

JLo's one of the most known and carried hairstyles is open hair with loose curled edges. The actor often pulls off these looks for her performances and also for her event looks. She is also seen doing variations with her partitions when carrying the same look.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

