Chrissy Teigen Says Her Surgery Went Perfectly, Reveals Funny Note Written By Her Daughter

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and revealed that she underwent a surgery. She had previously revealed that she was slated to undergo breast implants removal surgery. Chrissy Teigen updated her fans saying that she was feeling sore after the surgery but her daughter Luna’s note was a temporary distraction from her pain.

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram

Chrissy Teigen gave her fans an update on her surgery saying that it went perfectly. She also mentioned that she is very sore from the medical procedure. She then shared a small note written to her by her daughter Luna. In the note, Chrissy Teigen’s four-year-old daughter is seen wishing her mother luck before the surgery.

In the post that was shared on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram read, “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.” [sic] She also shared a picture of Luna’s note which stated 'have fun pulling your breast implants'. She adorably signed the note with a "Love Luna" written at the end of the note. She also posted another picture where Luna said goodbye to her mother's breast implants. Luna even added a mermaid sticker at the end of the note.

Chrissy Teigen’s surgery

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen had mentioned on her Instagram that she was undergoing surgery. A video of her getting the COVID-19 test had gone viral. While many started making speculations, Teigen thought it was best to put the rumours to rest. She took to her social media and revealed that getting tested for COVID-19 was just a procedure that she had to follow before getting surgery.

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and mentioned, “Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!)" She further mentioned that she is getting her breast implants removed and hence she had to get the test done. Chrissy Teigen also revealed the reason behind getting her implants removed. She wrote, "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” [sic]

