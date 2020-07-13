Chrissy Teigen Recipe: Have You Tried This Crispy Noodle Cake Recipe By Her?

Chrissy Teigen, the famous supermodel is also fond of cooking and also shares her recipes on social media. So, if you have never opted for a crispy noodle cake at a Chinese restaurant, here is Chrissy Teigen’s crispy noodle recipe for you to try. According to Chrissy, crispy noodle cake is very easy to make at home. So, to gain some cooking tips from Chrissy and bake a super delicious crispy noodle cake you need egg, noodles (plain spaghetti also works), some sauces, mushrooms and meat. And if you are fond of veggies, you can opt-out the meat and double the mushrooms. So, let’s look into the detailed recipe of crispy noodle cake by Chrissy Teigen.

The Crispy Noodle Cake by Chrisy Teigen, try out this recipe

Ingredients-

3/4-pound sirloin steak

¼ cup sake

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon corn-starch

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

5 ounces dry Chinese egg noodles

4 scallions, plus more for garnish

1 egg, beaten

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons minced ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 pound assorted mushrooms trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieced (about 4 cups)

3 cloves sliced garlic

Other details-

Servings: 4 person

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Instructions to make Crispy Noodle Cake in Chrissy Teigen style-

Spread or wrap the meat and freeze it until its firm however not solidified for 45 minutes. Cut it into slices and put in a safe spot.

Beat the egg, hoisin sauce, corn-starch, soy sauce, and bean stew drops in a bowl; and set aside.

While the meat is freezing, cook the noodles as indicated by the package directions; drain well, cool to room temperature and ensure that they are as dry as can be (you ought to have around 3 cups cooked noodles. Move the noodles to a big bowl. Separate the scallion greens from the whites; halve the greens lengthwise, then crosswise to form 8 scallions “noodles.” Thinly slice the whites and save for the beef). Add the scallion greens to the noodles bowl along with egg, ginger, and salt.

Heat 3 tbsp of the oil in a 9-inch substantial skillet over medium-high flame. Include the noodle blend, spread it out, and cook, stir very less, until the underside is crispy, for 5 minutes. Slide the noodle cake onto a plate, include 1 more tbsp oil, at that point and rearrange the noodle cake over into the skillet and cook until the subsequent underside is fresh and crispy for additional 4 minutes.

Expel the noodle cake from the skillet, leaving any oil in the skillet; spread with foil. Season the meat with salt, add to the skillet and cook, until browned, for 2 minutes per side.Add the mushrooms and raise the heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and charred for at least 6 minutes.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, at that point, include the garlic and add sliced chive whites and cook, blending, until fragrant for 1 to 2 minutes. Include the sauce, heat to the point of boiling and cook, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Return the meat and mushrooms to the skillet, turn to coat, and warm for 2 minutes. Spoon the meat onto the noodle cake and garnish with sliced scallions and cut the meat-topped noodle cake into quarters.

CRISPY NOODLE CAKE WITH BEEF AND MUSHROOMS? you didn’t ask but here you go!! (Can be made veggie!) https://t.co/SN2MkeVLCq pic.twitter.com/ku23UrT0hT — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2019

