What Has Chrissy Teigen Been Upto This Week? Take A Look Here

Chrissy Teigen is often seen making headlines. From making her first-ever Shabbat to getting a follow back from the US president Joe Biden, several incidents took place this week. She even updated her daily activities on her Instagram and kept her fans updated. Take a look at what Chrissy Teigen was up to this week.

Chrissy cooked her first Shabbat and Luna getting her first jeans

Chrissy updated on her Instagram that she cooked her first Shabbat. She mentioned that it was perfectly cooked. She said that she had invited a few friends and loved their company. She wrote," I am one lucky bubbie (ok I’m not a grandmother yet but the word is just *chefs kiss* perfect)" She shared a picture of herself cooking in the kitchen. She also shared that her daughter Luna got to wear her first-ever jeans. The two got ready to go for a ride. Take a look at the pictures here:

Chrissy excited for the launch of her show

Chrissy also shared a picture of her getting ready for the launch of Craving by Chrissy Teigen. She was seen sitting on the set of the show as she was ready with her look. The crew was seen wearing masks for safety. Chrissy and her family were seen spending some time at DC. She shared a few pictures with her husband John Legend and her children. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram pictures here:

Chrissy gets a follow back on Twitter by Joe Biden

Chrissy had tweeted on her Twitter handle that she had been blocked by the previous president for 4 years and deserved to get a follow back this time. Joe Biden fulfilled her wish and followed her from the POTUS account. She shared the screenshot of him following her and 11 other people that included the official account of the White House. Have a look at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter screenshot.

Chrissy also mentioned that she is back to work now. She will be finishing her third cookbook and needs a title for the same. She wore a beige coat dress and brown boots. Take a look at the picture here:

