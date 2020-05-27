Here's Why Chrissy Teigen Got Tested For COVID-19 Even Though She Isn't Sick

Chrissy Teigen had recently shared with her fans a video in which she was seen taking a swab test for COVID 19. The celebrity took the test despite not being sick and being under home quarantine since the lockdown. For the same reason, she received a lot of backlash from users online. However, on Wednesday, she took to her Instagram account and revealed that she got the tests done because she would be undergoing surgery to get her breast implants removed.

Chrissy Teigen shares why is she getting implants removed

Earlier this year, Chrissy had marked the 10th anniversary of having breast implants. However, on Monday, Chrissy revealed she will be getting them removed. In the caption, she wrote that she wants to be able to zip her dress that is her size, wants to be able to lay on her belly with comfort. Hence she has decided to get the implants removed.

The Twitter icon seemed to have garnered attention from fans when she had revealed that she was getting tested for novel coronavirus. In the post, she wrote that she is having surgery soon. Hence, she is getting a COVID-19 test done. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions to her breast surgery story

The cookbook author received a lot of backlash for getting the COVID-19 tests done. However, when the celebrity explained that she got the tests done because she would be undergoing surgery soon. The post got flooded with fan reactions.

Many fans commented on how inspiring Chrissy was to them. Several other fans showed the celebrity their support and showered her with love and regards. There were some fans who joked about taking the implants from her as Chrissy always looked gorgeous. Check out some of the comments below.

Chrissy Teigen had revealed that she had gotten the implants done in her early 20s. She had even revealed that she was a bikini model and since she wanted to feel more confident in it, she got implants. Moreover, Chrissy had revealed that she had kept her cup size the same and had just filled them out so that they were rounder and firmer.

Chrissy had also revealed that she had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom. Further, she said that she filled out her breast line but now wants them out. However, she expressed that if she could get one thing done, it would be to have a lift.

On a concluding note, Chrissy Teigen expressed that being a mother now, she’s more aware of the risks of surgery. And as breast implants need to get replaced every 10 years, she wants to get them out and get over with it. She expressed her concern to a leading media portal and said that she did not want to die in a 'boob surgery'.

Chrissy is a mother of two children. Luna is three years old and Miles is one year old. Chrissy is under quarantine with her children, mother, and husband John Legend.

