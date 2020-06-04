Chrissy Teigen Shows How To Turn Canned Beans Into A Delicious Dish; Check Out Recipe

Chrissy Teigen is spending much of her quarantine time cooking. She has shared several recipes on her social media handles and even has a separate, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen handle especially for her food recipes. Here are Chrissy Teigen’s unexpected ways to turn canned beans into a delicious dish. Read ahead to know the recipes-

Chrissy Teigen’s ways to turn canned beans into a delicious dish

Chrissy Teigen, not only knows how to cook very well but also has her own food blog where she shared her recipes with fans. Recently, Chrissy shared three unexpected ways to turn canned beans into a delicious recipe. On her blog, she said that canned beans are usually things that people buy just to have on hand and then they are completely forgotten about. However, Chrissy said that they are actually a very easy-to-use staple and has tons of variety. She revealed that she usually adds them to stews and soups, but one can use them in just about anything for added texture. Here are two common dishes where canned beans are fit to be used and their recipes by Chrissy Teigen.

White Bean Hummus

Ingredients

1 can white beans, (15-ounce drained)

3 tablespoons of olive or vegetable oil ( more for drizzling)

2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 clove garlic

Paprika ( for garnishing )

Veggies, chips, pita chips (for serving)

Recipe

Combine all the ingredients together and keep mixing them for almost 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Keep mixing until smooth.

Later, transfer to a plate, drizzle with more oil, and sprinkle with paprika.

Fast Black Bean and Corn Salad

Ingredients

1 can black beans(15-ounce drained)

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon hot sauce of your choice, or more to taste

½ cup of corn kernels (frozen, canned, or fresh)

½ small of red onion, diced

1 small of red bell pepper, seeded and diced

½ cup of chopped cilantro or any herbs you have

Recipe

First, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and hot sauce in a medium bowl.

Then, add the beans, corn, onion, pepper, and cilantro and toss until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Later, transfer to plate and garnish it your way.

