Christian Bale In Talks To Join Marvel Studios With 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder in an upcoming Marvel film and said to be a part of its phase four. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles of Thor, Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. The hype for the film is huge as Thor being the only active member from the big three of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Captain America and Iron Man being the other two. Now fresh news about Christian Bale joining the cast is out. Read to know more.

Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Christian Bale has played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Now, according to recent reports, the actor will turn from DC universe to the MCU as he might appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale has impressed many as with his portrayal of the caped crusader in three movies. Based on the reports, he might take a new superhero avatar in the MCU. Although his possible role in the film is not yet revealed, many say that he may appear as Beta Ray Bill. The character has been teased earlier in a few of the Marvel’s films including Thor: Ragnarok. Bale's nature Welsh accent would not require the high-profile actor to spend much time on set. As is done with Rocket Raccoon, one actor can perform motion capture elements for the role during production with Bale coming in later to lay down the voice over. However, nothing is confirmed yet, but the news made the fans excited.

Thor: Love and Thunder will show Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in a major role. She will take on the mantle of Thor, based on the comic The Mighty Thor. Portman has played the character previously in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and a cameo in Avengers: Endgame. The film will be Chris Hemsworth’s ninth appearance as Thor and Tessa Thompson's third as Valkyrie. Taika Waititi will direct the movie and is also said to play Korg.

