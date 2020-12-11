Christian Bale To Play 'Gorr, The God Butcher' In Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

After the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) announced the Marvel Studios' upcoming movie on July 20, 2020, a recent update has been posted by Marvel about the addition of Christian Bale to Thor: Love and Thunder cast. Published on December 10, 2020, the original report has passed the notification that in the mentioned movie, Christian Bale would be seen as Gorr the God Butcher.

After the Dark Knight Trilogy, this upcoming project from Marvel is becoming one of the awaited of Christian Bale's movies. Here's the link to the update posted by Marvel Studios on their official Instagram handle, announcing the selection of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

READ | Christian Bale Reaches Australia To Begin 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Preparation

Marvel Studios' Instagram Post

The Instagram notification posted by Marvel Studios announced that Christian Bale would be added to the movie cast as a villain. The caption added to the post recognized him as the Academy Award-winning actor. Towards the end of the caption, the theatrical release date of the movie, scheduled to be on May 6, 2022, was added.

As notified by the update, the upcoming movie will show the character in the opposite light as compared to Christian Bale's movies in the Batman trilogy. Fans and followers of the Marvel comics are very excited to see the actor in a negative role. Director Taika Waititi quoted that being the fourth film in the Thor franchise, the twist in the movie is that it is the first time the viewers will see a female Thor.

READ | Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Some very interesting comments were posted on the notification, mostly those which identified Christian Bale from his Dark Knight Trilogy. "That's Batman, don't play with me," a fan commented. The regularity of posts made by Marvel was also acknowledged by the followers. "I keep refreshing, and stuff keeps dropping," said a follower.

READ | George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast

Apart from Christian Bale's selection as the villain, the main protagonist for the movie would be played by Chris Hemsworth, who has been playing the role of Thor for the previous three movies. Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson would be returning to their former roles as 'Jane Foster' and 'Valkyrie'. As mentioned earlier, Jane Foster will be the female Thor, the Goddess of Thunder in this movie.

Kevin Feige confirms Christian Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' pic.twitter.com/EDs9zCTcNU — Culture Crave ðŸ¿ (@CultureCrave) December 11, 2020

READ | Chris Pratt Wants 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Co-star Chris Hemsworth To 'stop Working Out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.