Christina Aguilera Reveals Facing 'body Anxiety' Issues; Says Won't Go On A Diet Anymore

Christina Aguilera revealed her decision to not go on a diet after she learned to accept her own individual beauty in a new interview. The singer was battling with body anxiety issues. However, according to Hollywoodlife, Christina revealed that she finally learned to embrace her body despite battling with anxiety on a regular basis. Take a look at the details below.

Christina Aguilera’s revealing interview

In an interview with L’Officiel Itali, Christina admitted that she could be hypercritical about herself in certain moments but she always tried to push herself to be the best person she could be. She added that she often faced clashes with her anxieties and being hypercritical towards herself, but she never stopped looking for new ways to push herself further, without neglecting to protect herself.

According to the report, she explained that even though some members of the society may not think of herself as pretty or perfect, she added that they needed to get over the fact that she’s not going on a diet to change any part of herself. She said that each person is an individual and people judge based on the differences, what makes one unique.

She further added that true beauty is the ability to know oneself and project that in an unmistakable light. She also added that it is not always pretty, far from perfect but pure.

As reported, she also gave great advice to those who were going through the same situation of body anxiety. She advised being kind to oneself. She added that everyone is walking on the path of inner research. She explained how one must swim in their own lane and not waste time looking over the shoulder to see what others are doing.

Christina Aguilera’s songs

Christina Aguilera is a well-known American singer who released back to back hit songs. She featured in the songs like Maroon 5’s Moves like Jagger, Say Something and Fall on me by A Great Big World. Aguilera also featured on the medley of Like a Virgin and Hollywood by Madonna. Robin Thicke has reportedly co-written the song When You Put Your Hands on Me for Christina’s debut album.

