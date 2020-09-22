Mel Gibson To Make ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel, Confirms Jim Caviezel

Actor Jim Caviezel recently revealed that Mel Gibson was working on making a Passion of the Christ sequel in his interview with Breitbart News. He also mentioned how the film was going to be 'the biggest film in world history'. Read ahead to know more details revealed by Jim Caviezel during the interaction.

Jim Caviezel, the actor who played Jesus in the film The Passion of the Christ, has confirmed that fans will soon see the sequel of the film. The actor started off his interview by mentioning that Mel Gibson had sent him a picture of the 'third draft' of the sequel movie. The actor revealed the film will be called 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection' and added that it would be 'the biggest film in world history'.

During his interview, the actor also spoke a bit about the backlash he had faced for his portrayal of Jesus in the film. Jim started off by mentioning that he had no choice but to defend his role. HHe justified his stance by stating that he had to fight to survive in the industry.

The actor then explained how the film had 'exploded' and how it 'was off the charts'. Jim then said that people would think he would get a lot of work after that movie but that wasn't the case as the actor was no longer on the 'studio list'. Talking about his faith, Jim mentioned that he felt his faith was 'much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that'.

Played the greatest superhero

In an old interview with Fox, Jim had talked a bit about how people were becoming more aggressive towards films that had biblical references in them. He mentioned that it was 'imperative' and that films like that couldn't be made now. He also added he felt he had played the role of the greatest superhero ever - Jesus.

The Passion of the Christ had gone through many controversies in its own time for showcasing Jesus in the wrong light, as believed by many. Many fans had also pointed out historical errors in the film. The film was also banned from many theatres across the globe.

Promo Pic Credit: A screengrab from Screenslam's YouTube & Jim Caviezel 's YouTube

