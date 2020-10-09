Christina Anstead Names New Yacht 'Aftermath' After Separation From Ant Anstead

American real estate investor Christina Anstead recently bought a yacht after her separation from husband Ant Anstead. She took to social media and shared its picture through her official Instagram handle on October 8, 2020, Thursday. The photo features a sizeable vessel, which is docked at the harbour. The HGTV star also named it 'Aftermath' post her split from Ant Anstead. Here is everything about Christina Anstead’s post of a yacht on Instagram that you must check out right away. Read on:

Christina Anstead shares a picture of her new yacht after separation from Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead took to Instagram and shared a photo of her newly-purchased yacht through her official account on October 8, 2020, Thursday. The HGTV star posted a picture of her lavish vessel, which is visibly docked at the harbour. It also features Christina Anstead, who looks quite jolly, holding two bottles of champagne.

She is posing in an all-black outfit. The HGTV star has rocked a black sleeveless top and teamed it with a pair of ripped jeans. To round off the look, she has worn lace-up boots, classic sunglasses, and has kept her hair loose in the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Christina Anstead has mentioned the name of her new lavish yacht. She has written 'Aftermath' in all uppercase letters and added champagne emoticon with the same. The star has also tagged ace brands Prestige Yachts, a luxury boat maker, and Sun Country Coastal, which is a yacht dealership in Newport Beach, California, in her Instagram post. The entire post looks quite aesthetic and showcases Christina in a cheerful mood. Check out her recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Christina Anstead’s yacht picture on Instagram

After the announcement of her split with Ant Anstead, Christina Anstead has turned off the comments on her social media photos on the photo-sharing platform. However, the recent picture of the HGTV star has garnered more than 58,000 likes from her fans and followers on Instagram.

