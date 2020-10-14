Kendra Caldwell And Christina Caldwell Are Pregnant Together; Know When They Are Due

Popular American reality show Counting On's Joseph and Kendra Duggar got married in 2017 and are now expecting their third child. Meanwhile, Kendra’s mom Cristina Caldwell announced yesterday, on October 12, that she and Paul are expecting their 9th child. Read on to know the whole story

Also Read: Conchata Ferrell's Best Dialogues As Berta From The American Sitcom 'Two And A Half Men'

Cristina Caldwell and Kendra Duggar are pregnant together, again

Joseph and Kendra married in the year 2017 and welcomed their firstborn Garrett just nine months later. The Duggar and Caldwell families are known to be having many children, so it did not come as a surprise when the mother and daughter were pregnant together. And now as Kendra has announced her pregnancy with her third child, Cristina and Paul Caldwell have announced that they are expecting their 9th child, which means the mom and daughter are pregnant together for the second time.

Also Read: Demi Lovato's Ex-beau Max Ehrich Spotted Crying At Same Place Where He Proposed Her?

Joseph’s parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar used birth control when they first got married as they were not ready for having a family yet. However, Michelle still got pregnant but ended up losing her baby due to a miscarriage. Since the two are religious they took this as a sign from to God to not stop from having children and let him decide the number of kids they will have. The Duggars have 19 children and only let their kids married into families with the same beliefs and values.

Joe and Kendra got married in 2017 and the latter’s parents share the same beliefs. Paul and Christina Caldwell are currently expecting their ninth child. Joe and Kendra shared the news of Baby number 3 in August this year and mentioned that their due date is February 2021. Paul and Cristina who announced their pregnancy just yesterday on October 13th are expecting their 9th baby in May 2021.

This is the second time mom Cristina and Daughter Kendra are pregnant together. Cristina was also pregnant back in 2018 with son Isaiah when Kendra was due with the first child, Garrett. Joe and Kendra Duggar also have a daughter who arrived in November 2019 and is named Addison.

Also Read: Kristen Bell Supports Her Husband; Says 'I Will Stand By Him As He's Very Worth It'

Also Read: Jussie Smollet To Venture Into Feature-film Direction With James Earl Hardy's B-Boy Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.