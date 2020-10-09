Here's Christina Anstead's Net Worth As She Buys A Lavish Yacht Post Her Separation

Christina Anstead is one of the most prominent American media personalities. She is also a popular face on television and has featured in a couple of shows in the past and also has her own TV series. She also appeared as the guest judge on the show Brother vs Brother which airs on HGTV. She is currently enjoying her brand new yacht as she posted a picture flaunting it on social media. The real estate investor named the yacht "Aftermath". Christina Anstead has now been separated from Ant Anstead. The two were married in 2018 and have a one-year-old son as well. However, due to circumstances unknown, the couple has now parted ways. However, recently Christina Anstead seems gracefully posed with her brand new yacht months after the separation.

The net worth of Christina Anstead and other trivia about her

Also Read | Christina Anstead Spotted With Ex-husband Tarek El Moussa At 'Flip Or Flop' Sets

What is Christina Anstead’s net worth?

Christina Anstead has made an absolute fortune in her line of career. Thus, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the media personality has a net worth of around $12 million. She has gradually risen to fame and popularity and has also a huge fan base.

Also Read | Ant Anstead Returns To Instagram Post-separation, Fans Spot Wedding Ring In His Hand

How Much does Christina Anstead make in a year?

Christina Anstead has now become one popular figure in the shows she has been judging. However, it wasn’t the same when she first started out. Initially, in the early seasons of these TV shows, Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa would go on to accumulate $10,000 per episode, according to the portal. This would later transition to come up to $130,000 per season on which they would feature. Later on, as their popularity grew tremendously the paychecks saw a massive rise with $40,000 given to them for each episode they featured on, as per the report. This would later amount to an estimated $600,000 per season of the shows. In 2019, things changed for the better as Christina Anstead landed her own show on HGTV, "Christina on the Coast", and her individual pay was increased drastically to $50,000 per episode. The show has completed three seasons so far.

Also Read | 2020 TIME100: How Were Top 100 Personalities Chosen For The Pandemic-stricken Year?

Rise to Fame

Initially, Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa asked a friend to help them out to make an audition tape for a show on HGTV. The tape went on to showcase Christina Anstead flipping houses from start to finish. Soon enough the tapes were noticed by a production house that was ready to give the couple a show of their own. Hence, they signed a deal with HGTV in 2012 and the show Flip or Flop premiered in April 2013. The show ran successfully between 2013 and 2017 with a staggering 92 episodes spanning over 7 incredible seasons. The idea of the show was that Tarek and Christina Anstead would purchase properties for a lower price and then would flip them by installing several upgrades. This would then garner the property a higher profit. Tarek focused on the demolition and renovation of the place, while Christina Anstead focused on the overall design and scheduling.

Also Read | Tarek El Moussa Pops The Question To Heather Rae Young On Their First Anniversary Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.