Christina Applegate's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Actor

Christina Applegate will be celebrating her birthday on November 25. The actor is well known for her bold and versatile roles and is also a celebrated dancer. She has been seen in many projects like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Hall Pass (2011), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Vacation (2015), Bad Moms (2016), and Crash Pad (2017). Thus, on the occasion of Christina Applegate's birthday, take a quiz that is based on Christina Applegate's facts:
1) Where was the actor born?
2) In which year did she debut on TV?
3) What was the actor's first show in which she appeared alongside her mother?
4) In which show did the actor play the iconic role of Kelly Bundy?
5) What role did the actor play in 'Just Visiting (2001)'?
6) How many episodes for 'Friends' has the actor been seen in?
7) What was the actor's first award?
8) In which music video did Christina appear?
9) Which one of these movies did the actor appear in 2015?
10) Who is the actor married to?
11) Christina Applegate was diagnosed with which one of these medical conditions?
12) Which one of these Christina Applegate's movies was her debut?
13) Which one of these shows is her most recent work?
14) What role did she play in 'The Sweetest Thing'?
15) When did 'Farce of the Penguins' release?
