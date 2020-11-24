Christina Applegate's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Actor

Christina Applegate will be celebrating her birthday on November 25. The actor is well known for her bold and versatile roles and is also a celebrated dancer. She has been seen in many projects like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Hall Pass (2011), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Vacation (2015), Bad Moms (2016), and Crash Pad (2017). Thus, on the occasion of Christina Applegate's birthday, take a quiz that is based on Christina Applegate's facts:

Also Read | Sarah Hyland's birthday: Take this quiz to see how well you know Modern Family's Haley

Christina Applegate's quiz - Questions

1) Where was the actor born?

Los Angeles

Alabama

New York

Boston

Also Read | Amol Palekar's birthday: Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the 'Gol Maal' actor

2) In which year did she debut on TV?

1972

1962

1982

1999

Also Read | Jamie Lee Curtis quiz: How well do you know the 'scream queen'?

3) What was the actor's first show in which she appeared alongside her mother?

Days of Our Lives

Father Murphy

Married... with Children

Charles in Charge

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Quiz: How well do you know the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor?

4) In which show did the actor play the iconic role of Kelly Bundy?

Heart of the City

Family Ties

Married... with Children

21 jump street

5) What role did the actor play in 'Just Visiting (2001)'?

Princess Rosalind

Princess Rose

Princess Gora

None of the above

6) How many episodes for 'Friends' has the actor been seen in?

6

1

2

4

7) What was the actor's first award?

Favourite TV Actress

Choice Movie Villain

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Exceptional Performance By a Young Actress in a New Television Series

8) In which music video did Christina appear?

A Public Affair

Criminal

Born This Way

Justice

9) Which one of these movies did the actor appear in 2015?

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

A Bad Moms Christmas

Employee of the Month

10) Who is the actor married to?

Martyn LeNoble

Johnathon Schaech

Jason Mamoa

Ricky Charles

11) Christina Applegate was diagnosed with which one of these medical conditions?

Cancer

Asthma

Diabetes

None of the Above

12) Which one of these Christina Applegate's movies was her debut?

Streets

Beatlemania

Jaws of Satan

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

13) Which one of these shows is her most recent work?

Ask the Storybots

Dead To Me

Web Therapy

The Muppets

14) What role did she play in 'The Sweetest Thing'?

Lola

Courtney Rockcliffe

Hailey Simpson

None of the above

15) When did 'Farce of the Penguins' release?

2009

2007

2002

2001

Christina Applegate's trivia - Answers

Christina Applegate was born in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Christina Applegate made her television debut in 1972. Christina Applegate's first show in which she appeared alongside her mother is 'Days of Our Lives'. The actor played Kelly Bundy in the show 'Married... with Children'. The actor played the role of Princess Rosalind in 'Just Visiting (2001)'. Christina Applegate guest-starred on two episodes of Friends. The actor won Exceptional Performance By a Young Actress in a New Television Series for 'Heart of the City'. Christina Applegate appeared in a 'Public Affair' in 2007. She appeared in 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip' in 2015. She is married to Martyn LeNoble. On August 3, 2008, People reported that Applegate had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her first debut film was 'Jaws of Satan'. Her most recent show is 'Dead To Me'. She played the role of Courtney Rockcliffe in 'The Sweetest Thing'. 'Farce of the Penguins' released in 2007.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.