Christina Perri Reveals Her Baby Might Be Born 'very Soon' After Being Hospitalised

On November 10, 2020, Christina Perri took to her Instagram and informed her fans about her pregnancy complications. She shared a story and revealed that her baby may need to be delivered very early. Her hubby Paul Costabile too posted several pictures of the singer calling her 'strong woman' in a hospital bed.

Christina Perri hospitalised due to pregnancy complications

On her Instagram story, the singer said that nothing ever goes as we plan. She revealed that her baby is having an issue and she will be staying in the hospital till it’s time for her baby to be delivered. She continued to inform that her baby might be born very soon.

The Jar of Hearts singer asked her fans to send some love from heart to the little heart beating in her that they can make through this. Later, she lauded her team at the hospital and was grateful to her followers for their well wishes. On November 11, 2020, she updated her fans saying, ‘big cry’ as she misses her daughter Carmella.

Christina: "The baby's vitals are fine and so are mine"

Later updating on her baby’s health, she said, “Right now the baby’s vitals are fine and so are mine. More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm and strong.” Before posting from the hospital, Christina shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot flaunting her tummy. In the caption, she informed that she never wanted to do a maternity shoot and she didn’t take any photos when she was pregnant with Carmella because she was traumatised by the experience of expanding so much. But then after her miscarriage in January, everything has changed for her, she said.

She continued that she is truly grateful to be pregnant and is grateful to be a woman. She said, “I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honour my pregnancy, my baby and my beautiful body” with a heart. The singer is pregnant with her second child. She is a mom to Carmella who is two-year-old.

