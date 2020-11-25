Christina Perri Announces Loss Of Baby Girl, Says 'she Will Live Forever In Our Hearts'

On Tuesday, November 24, singer Christina Perri, took to Instagram to share the tragic news of the death of her newly born baby girl. Previously, she was hospitalized for pregnancy complications and now the songwriter captioned a heartbreaking photo of her holding her daughter’s little hand. The announcement has made her left her fans in a state of shock.

While sharing the photo, Christina describes the hard battle fought by her daughter. While doing so, she wished her peace and explained that her baby girl will always live in her heart. Christina Perri wrote,

last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts

Just two weeks ago, Perri had asked her fans to pray for her daughter when she began facing complications with her intestines. A few days later, the singer confirmed that her newborn is about to undergo a surgical procedure after her birth. Christina announced her pregnancy back in the month of July leaving all her fans rejoiced.

In one of her recent maternity photo, the singer described her ‘traumatic’ journey. She detailed how ‘grateful’ she felt to be pregnant again. Christina also said how she decided to do a maternity shoot because the singer was unsure if she’ll ever be pregnant again. The monochromatic photo sees her smiling filled with glee.

i never wanted to do a maternity shoot. i didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me. i truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don’t know if i’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body

