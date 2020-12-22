Ariana Grande's Mother Joan And Brother Frankie Share 'excitement' On Pair's Engagement

Singer Ariana Grande recently announced the exciting news about getting engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. On December 20, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pics of the couple and her shiny diamond engagement ring with the caption, "forever n then some". Ariana Grande's mother and brother have also reacted to this exciting news. Take a look:

Ariana Grande gets engaged:

Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande reacted to the news on Twitter. On December 21, she took to her Twitter handle and penned an adorable note for the couple. She explained how excited she was to welcome Dalton into their family. Joan Grande also wished Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez a 'happily ever after'.

She penned, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo". Take a look at Joan Grande's tweet.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Frankie James Grande is Ariana's older half-brother. Professionally, he is an American dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host and YouTube personality. Frankie also seemed happy and congratulated Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez on Twitter.

Wishing the couple a happy engagement, Frankie James Grande wrote, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!". Check out the star's Twitter post.

I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT! 🤍🥰🥳😍💗 — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 20, 2020

Who is Ariana Grande engaged to?

Ariana Grande is engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The couple has been dating for 10 months now. Dalton Gomez is a real estate tycoon. According to reports by Harpers Bazaar, Dalton works as a buyer's agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate company in Los Angeles. As mentioned in his bio on his official profile on the business's website, Gomez "holds one of the largest Rolodexes of A-list buyers".

