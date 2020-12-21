Daily Ent Recap Dec 21: Ariana Grande Gets Engaged & Other Important News

From pop star Ariana Grande getting engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez to Karanvir Bohra welcoming baby girl, several events took place today in the entertainment industry and many celebrities made headlines. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Ariana Grande engaged

Pop star Ariana Grande took to Instagram to announce her engagement with boyfriend Dalton Gomez. She shared a string if pictures cosying up with him. In one of the pictures, she is seen planting a kiss on Dalton’s cheek. She also showed her fans and followers the beautiful ring with which Dalton popped the big question to her. Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent who is based out of Los Angeles.

Karanvir Bohra blessed with a baby girl

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay welcomed a baby girl; the actor took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. He uploaded a video in which the little munchkin was in his arms and his two elder daughters were sitting on his either sides. In the video, his daughters are lovingly cuddling him as well. In the caption of the post, Karanvir Bohra has called himself to be Charlie and his daughters to be his angles.

Urmila Matondkar's Instagram hacked

Urmila Matondkar let her fans and followers know that her Instagram account has been hacked. She has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing under section 66 and section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. All of her posts were deleted. Later, she let her fans through Twitter that her account has been restored even though some of the posts were missing.

And I’m back on @instagram again 😁

Thank you @MumbaiPolice and @instagram for your quick support 🙏🏼🙏🏼 even though some of my posts are missing 😔 pic.twitter.com/5LCh2k04pk — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 17, 2020

Mithun Chakraborty's health update

Mithun Chakraborty fell ill on the sets of his upcoming movie The Kashmir Files which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It is reported that his health deteriorated due to a stomach infection. The shooting of the film was halted. Even though he was not feeling well, Mithun Chakraborty finished the shooting sequence.

Kylie Jenner slammed by animal rights activists

Kylie Jenner was slammed by animal rights activists. She is seen wearing a lot of fur coats recently and is facing backlash for the same. On Saturday, December 19, she was seen in LA as she had headed out for some Christmas shopping. A few animal rights activists got to know of her whereabouts and were waiting for her outside the exit of the store. The protesters used a megaphone and yelled at her saying that she has no shame.

