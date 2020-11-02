'Christmas Next Door' Cast Boasts Of Actors Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann And More

Christmas Next Door is an interesting family, romance film. The film revolves around Eric Randall, a successful author who writes about how to stay a bachelor, is pressured over the holidays to look after his niece and nephew, and he learns to find love and the Christmas spirit with the aid of his Christmas-loving neighbour, April Stewart.

The TV film released on December 16, 2017, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Christmas Next Door cast below:

'Christmas Next Door' cast

Jesse Metcalfe as Eric Redford

In the cast of Christmas Next Door, Jesse Metcalfe plays the role of Eric Redford, a successful author who writes about how to stay a bachelor. In the preview of the film, Eric Redford is seen as a quiet, innocent man who keeps to his own business. During the Christmas vacation, Eric is left in charge of his nephew and niece and keep the spirits high, he turns to his neighbour April Stewart for help.

Fiona Gubelmann as April Stewart

In the cast of Christmas Next Door, Fiona Gubelmann essays the role of April Stewart, a sweet, talkative woman who loves Christmas. In the preview of the film, April is seen helping Eric babysit his niece and nephew. In the video, she is seen helping and spending time with them and soon they start to have feelings for each other. All her friends and loved ones also root for the two to be together.

Brittany Bristow as Elaine

In the cast of Christmas Next Door, Brittany Bristow plays the role of Elaine, April’s close friend. In the film, Elaine is always seen spending time with April as they are very good friends. When she knows about her friend helping her neighbour, Elaine was so happy and was rooting that the two be together.

Supporting roles in 'Christmas Next Door'

Jenna Weir as Chelsea in Christmas Next Door

Joy Tanner as Dana in Christmas Next Door

Andrew Jackson as Bruce in Christmas Next Door

Eugene Clark as Nick in Christmas Next Door

Tara Yelland as Bridget in Christmas Next Door

