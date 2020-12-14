Matt James Becomes The New Bachelor, Here Is The Full Cast List Of The Women This Season

Tayshia Adams' The Bachelorette season is in full swing and fans are loving every moment of it. However, recently ABC doubled the joy of the Bachelor Nation fans by announcing a brand new season of The Bachelor starring Matt James in January 2021. The first promo of the show revealed that Matt James’ new season will start airing from January 4. Read on see the full list of The Bachelor 2021 cast.

The Bachelor 2021 cast

Matt James

Matt James, the now 28-year-old New Yorker is all set to feature as the new Bachelor this season of the show. Matt isn’t entirely a stranger to the Bachelor nation fans. Although the New Yorker has not appeared in any season of the show yet, he is best friends with ex-Bachelor nation alum such as Hannah Brown and Tyler C.

James often posts pictures with the two on his Instagram handle. His profile on ABC’s The Bachelor 2021 page reads that the chiselled gentleman is actually a real estate broker and entrepreneur by profession. While his tall and well-built body gives the impression that he might be an NFL or NBA player, Matt actually works as a community organisation founder, when he is not busy with real estate.

However, he does have a sporty past. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics. He also played wide receiver for the football team during his time at the university. He went on to play professional football before moving to New York City, where he lives currently.

The Bachelor contestants

Abigail (25)

Client Financial Manager

Beaverton, Oregon

Abigail is one of the most pleasant-looking contestants this season. Her ABC profile reads that she hails from the Pacific Northwest who and claims that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day. Abigail also stands out amongst the crowd as she is the first-ever hearing-impaired contestant on the show. She currently wears cochlear implants, which help her to listen effectively and communicate with people. She is a financial manager at the Opus Agency. Abigail graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a B.S. in finance.

Alana (26)

Photographer

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Instead of going on the traditional path of going to college and graduating, Alana decided to take the road less travelled. After graduating from high school, Alana leaned into her desire for adventure and moved to Europe. Her ABC profile reveals that she enrolled in different programs throughout Europe. Adventure is definitely a key component to Alana's life, her latest one being a move to Toronto completely on a whim. Her profession of photography goes extremely well with her adventurous spirit.

Alicia (25)

Professional Ballerina

New York, New York

Alicia was only 13 when she began pursuing her career as a professional ballerina. Through years of dedication and commitment to her craft, Alicia is now proudly living her dream, dancing for the prestigious Dance Theatre of Harlem. After years of being unlucky in love, Alicia is now driven by the desire to meet the man of her dreams and settle down.

Amber (30)

Nursing Student

Costa Mesa, California

Amber might just be an inspiration to many young women. She is a vivacious single mother whose world revolves around her 13-year-old son. But, not only is Amber an excellent mother to her son, but she is also pursuing her Nursing career. Her ABC profile reads that her typical Saturday night consists of dinner and board games with her son or soaking in the Jacuzzi with close friends. Naturally with the responsibility of a child and building a demanding career, Amber finds it hard to date as a single mom. But, she is ready to focus on herself for the first time in a long time.

Anna (24)

Copywriter

Chicago, Illinois

Born and raised in a tiny town in Minnesota, Anna is currently living the big city life. In high school, Anna used to be a cheerleading captain, which says a lot about her confidence. Her ABC bio reveals that Anna dreams of writing scripts for Hallmark movies.

Bri (24)

Communications Manager

San Francisco, CA

Bri was raised by her mother and grandmother who made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting chance at having a successful life. Hence, very early on in life, Bri learned that everything in life is earned not promised. Currently, Bri works for a high-profile social media company and is very proud of her achievement. With her professional life intact, Bri is now looking for love.

Carolyn (30)

Journalist

Los Angeles, CA

Although Carolyn is a fiercely independent woman, she is also a serial monogamist who says she has always been the caretaker in her relationships. Carolyn states in her ABC bio that her ultimate turnoff is a man who spends all their time together name-dropping or bragging about his money, and instead hopes to find someone with a warm heart who is passionate about philanthropy. It looks as though she is at the right place at the right time, given that Matt is huge into social work and philanthropy too.

Casandra (25)

Social Worker

Newport Beach, California

Casandra has her master's degree in social work and is currently working at a job she had always dreamt of. In her bio, Casandra says coming on The Bachelor is the biggest risk she's ever taken for love and believes that she and Matt have a lot in common. She states that Matt is definitely her type.

Chelsea (28)

Runway Model

Brooklyn, New York

After graduating from college, Chelsea got a full-time job in corporate America. However, she did one of the most outrageous things she's ever done in her life: she quit her job and strutted her way into the world of modelling. However, in the midst of figuring out her career, her dating life became pretty much nonexistent. Her only relationship ended a year and a half ago when after five years of being together, she felt she had outgrown him.

Corrinne (22)

Marketing Manager

Pomfret, Connecticut

Corrinne comes from a big, loving family and does marketing for the family business, which is a high-end Italian restaurant. In her bio, Corrinne states that she is looking for a man who will prioritize settling down over having a busy nightlife and partying. Before Corrinne has kids, she wishes to experience living life in New York City.

Emani (25)

Realtor

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Emani isn't an outwardly "lovey-dovey" kind of person, but that doesn't mean that her desire for love doesn't run deep. The 25-year-old realtor hasn't had much luck finding love thus far, she is here hoping that meeting Matt can change that. Emani is looking for someone caring, driven and to be her best friend. Emani also says that her turnoffs are emotional instability, physical instability and financial instability.

Illeana (25)

Health Food Developer

New York, New York

Illeana is a perfect mix of beauty and brains. She is an entrepreneur and has recently co-developed her own nutritional snack called "Funky Monkey Energy”. She definitely has big dreams of making a name for herself in the health food world. After ending her last relationship of four and a half years, Ileana has been busy living her best life in Manhattan.

Jessenia (27)

Social Media Marketer

San Antonio, Texas

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Jessenia is a former pageant queen, even receiving the title of Miss El Paso in 2016. After recently ending her most recent relationship, Jessenia is hoping to find her true love in Matt. Jessenia prefers a man who takes initiative, is adventurous, and who will keep life exciting and unpredictable.

Kaili (26)

Hostess

Chicago, Illinois

Kaili is witty, charismatic, not afraid to laugh at herself. These are some qualities she hopes to find in her future husband too. The air hostess loves to show affection through spending quality time with her partner, performing acts of service and making sure that her man knows their voice is being heard.

Katie (29)

Bank Marketing Manager

Renton, Washington

Katie is a witty storyteller who believes that when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous. Her dream man is someone who is passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship.

Khaylah (28)

Healthcare Advocate

Durham, North Carolina

Khaylah is driven and passionate about the health work she does in her community. Khaylah has been overly committed to her job, but she doesn't look at that negatively. However, she now wishes to be able to focus on herself and put herself first. Khaylah says she is a hopeless romantic and is looking for a man to truly sweep her off her feet.

Kimberly (28)

Airline Recruiter

Seattle, Washington

Kimberly radiates joy and happiness everywhere she goes. She describes herself as funny, loyal and trustworthy, and will be the voice of reason and shoulder to cry on if need be. She highly values a healthy lifestyle and wants to find a man whose enthusiasm for staying fit aligns with hers. In this aspect, she and Matt are very much alike.

Kit (21)

Fashion Entrepreneur

New York, New York

21-year-old Kit is a true born-and-raised New Yorker. She is the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and currently lives at home with her parents in the heart of the West Village while finishing her last year of undergrad at NYU. This New Yorker wants to find someone who can keep up with her witty banter and hold their own in the New York social scene.

Kristin (27)

Attorney

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kristin is a smart and successful attorney. She says that her busy career and professional ambitions haven't left her with too much spare time to date. But she also believes that she is truly wifey material, not only is she beautiful, but she is fiercely loyal, intelligent and credits her unmatched work ethic to her incredible mother who raised her.

Lauren (29)

Corporate Attorney

Miami, Florida

Lauren is a Florida girl and a successful corporate lawyer who recently had her law reviews published. In her free time, she enjoys fashion, going to the beach, working out and spending time with her girlfriends in their book club. A man not wanting to have kids is a major deal-breaker for Lauren. She says that none of the guys she has dated in the past have truly been her best friend, hence, she’s hoping to change that here with Matt.

Magi (32)

Pharmacist

Adwa, Ethiopia

At 32, Magi is the oldest contestant this season. She is the true American dream. She grew up in a small village in Ethiopia and moved to the US when she was very young. She believes that her kindness as her biggest strength and knows there are power and resilience behind it. When she's not working or studying to further her career, she loves to explore her town's historical buildings and drink wine at her favourite local restaurants.

Mari (24)

Marketing Director

Odenton, Maryland

Mari is a former beauty queen. After moving to Maryland from Puerto Rico as a teenager, Mari enrolled in college and started competing in pageants. Most recently she has won Miss Maryland USA in 2019 and placed Top 10 at Miss USA. The career-focused woman is now joined to find a man who values her and gives her the care and nurtures her as she would nurture him.

Marylynn (28)

Event Coordinator

Studio City, California

Marylynn states in her bio that she needs a man who is ready to commit and not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeves. In five years, Marylynn hopes to be married with two or more rescue dogs. She is also driven to live a productive, inspirational, healthy life with the support of her man by her side. She doesn't see herself with someone who is lazy, introverted or someone who doesn't prioritise their health and hygiene.

MJ (23)

Hair Stylist

Hudson, Ohio

The 23-year-old beauty expert MJ sees the beauty of life in all that she does. MJ grew up on a small island in Lake Erie where she loved being outdoors and on the water. MJ is also very passionate about making people feel better about themselves and says that her calling in life is to make the world a more beautiful place. She dreams of settling down with a man that is reliable, decisive and family-oriented.

Pieper (23)

Graduate Student

Happy Valley, Oregon

Fans must not make the mistake of discounting Pieper as just a pretty face. She's truly the total package. Pieper has a dynamite personality and a creative mind. She also has a master's degree in marketing and a wonderful family who has supported all her endeavours. Pieper is caring, giving, and loves to learn what brings her partner joy so she can foster that happiness.

Rachael (24)

Graphic Designer

Cumming, Georgia

Rachael is a southern sweetheart with a close-knit family. She says that she is a hopeless romantic to her core, and has never been in love. She also believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that. Rachael claims that she needs a man who will make every day with her something to tell their future children about.

Saneh (25)

IT Consultant

Denver, Colorado

Saneh has a contagious zeal for life. She has done it all, from swimming with sharks in South Africa to being inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame for outstanding leadership, service and academic achievement. This energetic Florida native has a thousand-watt smile and states that she has learnt a lot from her last serious relationship. She describes her perfect man as someone who is selfless, ambitious, considerate and empathetic.

Sarah (24)

Broadcast Journalist

San Diego, California

Sarah comes from an incredibly close-knit family and says that her parents are a true example of a loving and loyal relationship. She has been in two serious relationships, but unfortunately neither turned out to be a success. She enjoys travelling, trying new foods, going to concerts, tennis, hiking and biking. Sarah is hoping to find a man who prioritises fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Serena C. (24)

Flight Attendant

San Francisco, California

Serena C. is the woman tripping on Matt, as we see in the promo. She then uses the cheesy line, ‘its been 5 seconds and I’m already tripping off of you.’ She is a free spirit who loves adventure and is always up for a good time. She thinks that Matt James may be her perfect match as she is looking for a man with charisma, good character and someone with whom she can have a strong physical connection.

Serena P. (22)

Publicist

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

For a long time, Serena P. has been a believer that no matter what your age is when you know, you know. Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says that she never took the time to pursue true love. She is looking for a man who will enjoy spending quality time with her—whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors' game.

Sydney, (28)

Marketing Specialist

Nashville, Tennessee

Sydney is a strong, opinionated woman. She knows what she wants and isn't afraid to vocalise it. Sydney may come off as tough, but she is also a romantic at heart. She has always believed that opposites attract, hence dreams of finding a man with a mellow demeanour to balance out her outgoing personality.

Victoria (27)

Queen

Los Angeles, California

Victoria, or Queen Victoria as she likes to refer to herself, is an entrepreneur who has launched a few businesses in the health and beauty space. She knows she has a big personality and wants a strong man who can keep up. Meditation and spirituality play a huge role in Victoria's life and wants to find someone who also focuses on these things.

