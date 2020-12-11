'Thalapathy 65' Cast And Crew Details; Here's All You Need To About The Film

Thalapathy 65 cast includes Tamil cinema's top actor Vijay Chandrasekhar. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is helmed by Sun Pictures production. The official teaser of the film stirred a wave of excitement among fans who are waiting anxiously for the film. Here's all you need to do about Thalapathy 65 cast and crew. Read on to know the details.

Crew and cast of Thalapathy 65

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar

The official teaser of Thalapathy 65 featured Vijay Chandrasekhar as one of Thalapathy 65 characters. Vijay is quite popular among the audience for his predominant works in the Tamil cinema. He is recognised by his stage name Thalapathy which translates to the commander. Vijay has featured in around 64 films as the lead actor. He bagged several accolades for his performances which include eight Vijay Awards, one SIIMA Award and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Vijay started his acting career at a very young age as a child artist. Later, he featured in the film Ithu Engal Neethi that was directed by his father S A Chandrasekhar. Some of Vijay's films include Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva, Chandralekha, Maanbumigu Maanavan, Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen, Love Today, Priyamundan, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Friends, Youth and Sukran.

Who is the director of Thalapathy 65?

The film is directed by Indian film director and screenwriter Nelson Dilipkumar. Nelson is known for his predominant works in Kollywood. Nelson made his directorial debut with the film Kolamavu Kokila that was written and directed by himself. The dark comedy film was produced by Lyca Productions. Thalapathy 65 is his third film and is set to release in the year 2021.

Who is the heroine of Thalapathy 65?

Details of Thalapathy 65 characters and other cast member have not yet been revealed. However, the teaser revealed that the soundtrack of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The teaser also featured a couple of guns and bullets which indicate that Thalapathy 65 is an action-thriller film. This created a spark of excitement among fans who are waiting anxiously for the movie to release. Take a look at the official teaser of Thalapathy 65 below.

