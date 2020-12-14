Aman Gandhi To Play 'a Fun-loving Character' In Dangal TV's 'Prem Bandhan'

Television star Aman Gandhi shared his views on portraying a new character of Prem Bandhan. The actor, who had recently joined the cast of this show, will play the role of Shikhar. Explaining how it looks like, Aman Gandhi called Shikhar a fun-loving character to play.

Aman Gandhi joins the cast of Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan

In a media statement, Aman Gandhi expressed his feeling about essaying a new role in Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan. He also revealed about his bonding with his co-star Manit Joura. He said, “Shikhar is quite a fun-loving and interesting character to play. I will be playing Manit’s on-screen younger brother. We’ve worked together in Kundali Bhagya and share a nice bond. Shikhar is naughty, he’s always high on energy, but he’s not just any other dumb young kid. He is also smart at the same time, and takes responsibilities."

Prem Bandhan cast

Aman Gandhi, who will share the screen space with Manit Joura as his on-screen younger brother, has worked with him in Kundali Bhagya before. Besides, the actor has also been a part of ace shows like Daayan, Sasural Simar Ka, Naagin 3, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, to name a few. Meanwhile, the new Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan also stars Chhavi Pandey as the female lead alongside Payas Pandit, Monica Khanna, Tripti Shankhdar, and others in pivotal roles. The series is a production of Balaji Telefilms.

All about Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan plot

Prem Bandhan features a backdrop of Darbhanga, Bihar. The new Dangal TV show tells the story of a simple, loving, and an independent girl, who belongs to a middle-class family. She boldly holds the responsibility of her family without cribbing about the same. The girl, whose name is Janki, works hard to seek a job in a renowned company. Twists come as she ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. Viewers can watch the show at 7: 30 pm from Monday to Saturday only on Dangal TV.

