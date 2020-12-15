'Christmas Getaway' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This Hallmark Movie

Christmas is right around the corner and the Hallmark channels countdown to Christmas has begun. Christmas Getaway is a 2017 Hallmark TV original movie. It is directed by Mel Damski and written by Terry Frewer. The Christmas Getaway is based on the life of travel writer who goes on a picturesque Christmas trip alone after her break up. If you are wondering about the cast of Christmas Getaway, here's a list of all the actors and the characters they play.

'Christmas Getaway' cast

Bridget Regan as Emory Blake

Bridget Regan plays one of the most important Christmas Getaway characters. Bridget plays the role of Emory Blake. Emory is the protagonist of the film. Emory Blake is a Travel Blogger, her boyfriend breaks up with her just before Christmas and she decides to go on a Christmas vacation alone which was initially planned for two. Some of the noteworthy projects of Bridget Regan include Paradise Lost, Jane The Virgin, The Last Ship and Agent Carter.

Travis Van Winkle as Scott Hays

Travis Van Winkle plays the role of Scott Hays in the film. Scott has is a lawyer and a widower. Scott hasn't started dating anyone since the loss of his wife. He is usually busy and is a loving father who wishes to devote all his time to his daughter. When Scott books the same cabin as Emory for Christmas the two meet and their inevitable love story begins. Some of Travis Van Winkle's popular projects include Friday The 13th, You, Accepted, Meet the Spartans and Transformers.

Raven Stewart as Katy Hays

Raven Rosemary Stewart is a child actor from Canada. She started her acting career at the age of 6. Raven plays the role of Katy Hays. Katy is Scott's daughter. She meets Emory and the two instantly become friends. Katy is a sweet child with a Christmas wish list which inspires Emory. Some of Raven's projects include Fargo, Cracked, Mobile Homes and A Very Country Christmas: Homecoming.

Other actors who play titular roles:

Sarah Smyth as Alice Bennett

Dan Payne as William - Emory Blake's ex-boyfriend

Krystle Dos Santos as Veronica Giles - Emory's Boss

Teryl Rothery as Marilyn Hays

Kiefer O'Reilly as Johnny Bennett

