New Shows To Watch In December: Shows You Must Add To Your Watchlist On All OTT Platforms

The final year of 2020 is here and we are all excited for the holiday season. The winters definitely mean more binge time in our blankets and if you are wondering what shows should start watching this month then keep reading this article. Here's a list of new shows to watch in December 2020 that will be added on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and ZEE5. So which streaming platform you prefer we have a list to tell you what's new on it.

New shows to watch in December 2020: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar and Zee5 edition

New shows to watch in December on Netflix

Netflix is the biggest streaming platform available right now, the shows that are coming out on Netflix range from some old classic movies, to some stand up specials. You have trillers, mystery, drama, superheroes, horror and holiday specials all in this months new line up. Here are some great shows you can add to your watchlist.

The Judge

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Vendetta (2015)

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Shazam!

Archer: Season 11

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Season 1

Selena: The Series: Part 1

Heroes (2020)

Suits S9

The Prom

Rush Hour

Annabelle

Torbaaz

Edge of Tomorrow

Godzilla (2014)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Equinox: Season 1

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

New shows to watch in December on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime will see some great Bollywood releases this month. If you are a Bollywood fan Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in their new releases on Prime this December. Apart from that Amazon Original and American rom-com and Drama's will also be added. See a list of what's exciting on Amazon's latest chart.

Coolie No 1

Durgamati

Sylvie’s Love

I’m Your Woman

The Wilds

Sons Of The Soil

New shows to watch in December on Disney + Hotstar

Hotstar's tie-up with Disney is one of the most exciting mergers ever. Some great Disney movies will be available on this platform this month. Some old shows will also see new season updates this month on Hotstar. See what you can add to the list.

Beyond The Clouds S1 (2 Dec)

Dory’s Reef Cam (18 Dec)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special (11 Dec)

Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always (7 Dec)

Godmothered (4 Dec)

Mulan (4 Dec)

Safety (11 Dec)

Soul (25 Dec)

New shows to watch in December on Zee5

Zee5 is competing with the existing OTT platforms fairly well. The drama shows available on Zee5 are nailbiting and exciting that you can't find on any other channel. Zee5 shows include dramas, thrillers, action and some emotional and heartbreaking films in their latest list. See what you can watch this month.

Darbaan

Bebaakee

Shootout at Alair

Black Widows

Paurashpur

Lahore Confidential

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

IMAGE CREDITS: @bhumipednekar and @moviespoint_official IG

