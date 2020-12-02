Picture A Perfect Christmas Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters Play In The Movie

Picture a Perfect Christmas is another one of Hallmark Channel's original films. The movie directed by Paul Ziller. The film first premiered on November 9, 2019. The film is based on a photographer who moves back home during the holidays to take of her grandmother and finds a young man in the neighbourhood who needs assistance in handling his nephew. The holiday romance was a huge hit and a reason for that is Picture perfect Christmas characters which are very well portrayed by the cast of Picture a perfect Christmas. If you are wondering who are the actors in Picture A Perfect Christmas cast here is a list of all the actors.

List of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie

Merritt Patterson as Sophie Griffith

Merritt Patterson plays the lead role in the movie. Her characters name in the film is Sophie. Shopie is a professional extreme athlete photographer who is loving and caring she goes back to the town to visit her grandmother and falls in love. Merritt has played in a number of movies and shows and some of her notable productions are The Royals, Ravenswood, The Art of More and other Hallmark films like Chateau Christmas and Christmas at the Palace.

Jon Cor as David Murphy

Jon Cor plays the male lead in the film. Jon Cors character in the movie is David. David is Sophie's grandmother's neighbour. David is also a sweet and loving character. He is the guardian of his 9-year-old nephew and seeks Sophie's help in handling him for a while only to fall in love with her later. Jon Cor has been seen in a number shows including Lost in Space, ghost BFF and Total Drama.

Luke Roessler as Troy Murphy

Luke Roessler is a child actor. He plays the role of Troy Murphy in the movie. Luke although is very young he has a number of credits to his list. The actor has been a part of major movies and shows like Deadpool 2, Riverdale, IT, Bates Motel, Legion and Dead To Me among many more.

Paula Shaw as Louise Griffith

Paula Shaw is a veteran actor. She plays the role of Louise Griffith, Sophie's grandmother. Paula has been working in the industry for years now and some of her noteworthy works are in Five Star Christmas, Insomnia and Freddy vs. Jason.

Other notable actors in the film and the characters they play are

Nicole Oliver as Marissa Myers

Toby Levins as Brent Willoughby

Kwesi Ameyaw as Ross Reeler

Terence Kelly as Simon Baylock

Anita Brown as Jodi Hall

Chelsea Gill as Prospective Nanny

Briana Skye as Chloe

Richard Lett as Santa

