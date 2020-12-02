'Uncle Buck' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Uncle Buck is a 1989 comedy-drama. The film revolves around the Russel family children. When Bob gets a heart attack and his brother Buck is called home to babysit his children the story is filled with fun and drama. The film was directed and written by John Hughes. Uncle Buck characters are all written in a way to surely make you laugh and the cast of Uncle Buck has some great actors who are now all grown up. If you want to know who the actors of Uncle Buck cast are read here.

READ MORE: 'City Slickers' Cast: Read The List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Uncle Buck cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie

John Candy as Buck Russell

John Candy plays the title in the movie. John plays the role of Buck Russell or otherwise called Uncle Buck in this 90s classic. Candy passed away in 1994 at the age of 43. He played in a number of blockbuster comedies of his time. Canadian Bacon was his last film to premiere before his demise.

Jean Louisa Kelly as Tia Russell

Jean Louisa played the role of Tia Russell in the film. A moody teenager who doesn't care much about things, you know in a very teenager way. Uncle Buck was her debut film. She is mostly known for her role as Kim on the CBS sitcom show Yes Dear.

READ MORE: 'Cook With Comali 2' Cast: Get To Know Your Favourite Tamil Comedians On Show

Gaby Hoffmann as Maizy Russell

Gaby Hoffmann plays the role of Maizy Russell in the film. A sweet but naughty child. Some of the other notable movies of the actor are Manhattan Romance and Field of Dreams. Field of Dreams was also her on-screen debut.

READ MORE: 'Ammoru Thalli' 2020 Cast: See Cast Of This 2020 Fantasy Drama

Macaulay Culkin as Miles Russell

The Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin played the role of Miles Russell in the film. Miles became a hit character and he was so loved by the audience that Macaulay became one of the most popular child actors. Macaulay's most recent film includes Party Monster.

READ MORE: Naga Chaitanya's Birthday: Remember When His Wife Revealed A Tattoo Of His Name?

Elaine Bromka as Cindy Russell

Elaine Bromka is a New York-born veteran actor. Elaine played the role of Cindy Russell the mother in the Russell family who was sceptical about calling Uncle Buck in the movie. Elaine has worked in a number of films and TV shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Days of Our Lives and Made in Jersey.

Garrett M. Brown as Bob Russell

Garrett M Brown plays the role of Bob Russell in this 90s comedy. He is the father who gets a heart attack and has to leave his children home alone. He has been a part of a number of productions including Kick-Ass, I am Number Four and American Crime Story.

READ MORE: 'KGF' Star Yash's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

IMAGE CREDITS: @insta80s90s IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.