'Christmas In Louisiana' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This Holiday Film

Christmas in Lousiana is a 2019 Lifetime movie which revolves around the holiday season. The story follows a woman named Sarah Winter, who returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town's Sugarcane Christmas Festival, and rediscovers the magic of the season. The film has been directed by Emily Moss Wilson and has been written by Alys Murray. Read on to know more about the cast of Christmas in Louisiana.

'Christmas in Louisiana' cast

Jana Kramer

The Christmas in Louisiana characters includes Sarah Winter, portrayed by Jana Kramer. She plays the lead in this Christmas themed movie. Jana is an American country music singer and actor. She is most popularly known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill. Kramer began her musical career in 2012 and has released two albums, titled Jana Kramer and Thirty One. Her famous works include Support the Girls, Country Crush, Love at First Bark, Laid to rest, The Poker Club among others.

Moira Kelly

The Christmas in Louisiana cast has Moira Kelly, playing the role of Charlotte. She is known for portraying Kate Moseley in the 1992 film The Cutting Edge as well as single mother Karen Roe on the teen drama One Tree Hill. She also played the role of Donna Hayward in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. Other roles include Dorothy Day in Entertaining Angels: The Dorothy Day Story and White House media consultant Mandy Hampton in the first season of The West Wing.

Percy Daggs III

Percy Daggs III portrays the character of Luke in the film. The American actor is best known for his role as Wallace Fennel in the Rob Thomas television series Veronica Mars. He is also known for starring in television commercials for Hot Pockets and Orbit Gum. He has had guest appearances on such shows as Boston Public, The Guardian, NYPD Blue, and The Nightmare Room. His famous works include Undone, iZombie, Southland among others.

Barry Bostwick

The cast of Christmas in Louisiana includes Barry Bostwick, who plays the role of Timothy. The American actor and singer is most popularly known for portraying Brad Majors in the musical comedy horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Mayor Randall Winston in the sitcom Spin City. Bostwick has also had considerable success in musical theatre, winning a Tony Award for his role in The Robber Bridegroom. His famous works include Finding Joy, Incredibles 2, Home Run Showdown, Range 15 among others.

Dee Wallace

Dee Wallace appears in the film as the character Doris. She is best known for her role as Mary, the mother, in the 1982 blockbuster film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She is also known for her starring roles in several horror films including The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling, Cujo, and Critters, which earned her the title of scream queen.

Brian McNamara

The Christmas in Louisiana characters include Mark, played by Brian McNamara. Brian McNamara is a character actor, director, and producer who has made over 100 TV and film appearances. His first major role was in the Garry Marshall comedy-drama The Flamingo Kid with Matt Dillon. He then went on to star opposite Ally Sheedy and Steve Guttenberg in the John Badham science fiction project Short Circuit. His famous works include The OC, Army Wives, Monk, Ghost Whisperers among others.

