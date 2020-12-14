'Pralay The Destroyer' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Action Film

Pralay The Destroyer is a 2020 Hindi dubbed film. The original Telugu version of the movie was named Saakshyam which came out in 2018. The film was directed by Sriwass and written by Sriwass and Sai Madhav Burra. The film has an IMDb rating of 4.8/10. The Hindi Television premiere of Pralay The Destroyer happened on November 5 on Zee Cinema. Pralay The Destroyer characters are played by some prominent actors of the industry and if you are wondering who they are then here's a list of the cast of Pralay The Destroyer.

'Pralay The Destroyer' cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda as Viswa

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda plays the lead role in the film. The name of his character is Viswa. Viswa is an orphan whose entire family was slaughter by a criminal gang. He is adopted by another family and as he grows up, the cycle of life brings him face to face with these criminals again. Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda is a popular actor and producer, some of his notable works are Alludu Seenu, Rakshasudu and Sita.

Pooja Hegde as Soundarya Lahari

Pooja Hegde, who is seen in both Bollywood and Tollywood, plays the role of Soundarya Lahari in the film. She is the love interest of Viswa in the movie. Pooja Hegde is popularly recognised of her role in Mohenjo Daro against Hritik Roshan. Some of her other popular films include Arvindha Sametha and Mugamoodi.

Sarath Kumar as Raju Garu

Sarath Kumar plays the role of Raju Garu in the film. Raju Garu is the biological father of Viswa. He is seen at the beginning of the film where he fights Manuswamy and his brothers but ends up losing his life. Sarath Kumar has worked in a number of South Indian films and is quite popular. Some of his notable works include Devadas, Bharath Ane Nenu and Asha Black among many others.

Some of the other prominent actors to play titular roles in the 'Pralay The Destroyer'

Jagpathi Babu as Manuswamy

Ravi Kishan as Manuswamy's Brother

Ashutosh Rana as Manuswamy's Brother

Rao Ramesh as Tagore

Jayaprakash as Siva Prasad

Pavithra Lokesh as Viswa's adoptive mother

