'Ella Enchanted' Cast: All About Anne Hathaway, Hugh Dancy Starrer

Ella Enchanted is an American fairytale genre movie. The romantic comedy which is also a fantasy fiction is directed by Tommy O'Haver. The film was written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith and was released in 2004. Ella Enchanted is loosely based on the novel called Ella Enchanted which was published in 1997 and was written by Gail Carson. The fairytale movie starred Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy, in the lead roles, and the movie is famous amongst kids and the Disney movie watchers who enjoy Anne Hathway movies. Read on to know more about Ella Enchanted cast.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Begun Training For 'Black Adam' In Latest Post; Check Out

'Ella Enchanted' cast

Anne Hathaway

Hugh Dancy

Cary Elwes

Vivica A. Fox

Minnie Driver

Anne Hathaway as Ella of Frell

The cast of Ella Enchanted includes Anne Hathaway as Ella of Frell. She plays the main protagonist of the movie where she is a girl who has been given the gift of Obedience. This compels her to obey every command that she is ordered.

Hugh Dancy as Prince Charmont

Hugh Dancy plays the role of the well mannered Prince Charmont.

Cary Elwes as Sir Edgar

Cary Elwes plays the role of Sir Edgar. He portrays the Prince's evil uncle who wants the kingdom for himself. He is the one who had killed King Florian to take over the kingdom years ago as well.

Vivica A. Fox as Lucinda Perriweather

Vivica A. Fox also plays the role of a fairy. However, she is the fairy, who gave the gift of obedience to Ella.

ALSO READ| Toddler Gives Hilarious Reaction When Mom Pretends To Eat Her Fingers, Netizens In Splits

Minnie Driver as Mandy

Ella Enchanted characters include Minnie Driver. The renowned actor is known for her work in several TV shows and movies. She played the role of a house fairy in Ella's home.

Lucy Punch as Hattie

Lucy Punch plays the role of Hattie, who is Ella's cruel stepsister.

ALSO READ| 'Schitt's Creek' Releases Moira Rose's Version Of The 'Evermore' Track; Read More

Other 'Ella Enchanted' cast

Steve Coogan as Heston, Edgar's pet snake

Aidan McArdle as Slannen, an elf

Jimi Mistry as Benny, Mandy's boyfriend

Jennifer Higham as Olive, Ella's kleptomaniac stepsister

Jim Carter as Nish, an ogre

Parminder Nagra as Areida, Ella's best friend.

Patrick Bergin as Sir Peter

Donna Dent as Lady Eleanor

Joanna Lumley as Dame Olga

Heidi Klum as Brumhilda, a giantess and Slannen's love interest.

ALSO READ| Is Manhunt Deadly Games A True Story? All About The 2nd Season Of Manhunt Of Eric Rudolph

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.