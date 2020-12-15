'Meet Me In St Louis' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 1944 Classic

Meet Me in St Louis is a classic MGM romantic musical comedy that focuses on four sisters, on the cusp of the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. The film talks about the sisters' education in the ways of the world, which includes, but isn't limited to, learning about life and love, courtesy of the prototypical boy next door. In the end, love, accompanied by song, dance, and great costumes entertain all. Read on to know more about the cast of Meet Me in St Louis.

Meet Me in St Louis cast

Judy Garland

The Meet Me in St Louis characters includes Esther Smith, played by Judy Garland. Judy was an American actor, dancer, and vaudevillian. With a career spanning 45 years, she attained international stardom as an actor in both musical and dramatic roles, as a recording artist, and on the concert stage. She received an Academy Juvenile Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Special Tony Award as well. Garland was the first woman to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, which she won for her 1961 live recording titled Judy at Carnegie Hall. Her famous works include Easter Parade, The Harvey Girls, Summer Stock, and The Wizard of Oz.

Margaret O'Brien

The Meet Me in St Louis cast includes Margaret O'Brien who portrayed the role of Tootie Smith. She is an American film, radio, television, and stage actor She was given the Juvenile Academy Award as the outstanding child actor of 1944. Her famous works include The Mystery of Natalie Wood, Jane Eyre, Madame Curie, Journey for Margaret, Music for millions among others.

Mary Astor

The cast of Meet Me in St Louis has Mary Astor portraying the role of Mrs. Anna Smith. The American actor won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of concert pianist Sandra Kovak in The Great Lie. Astor began her long motion picture career as a teenager in the silent movies of the early 1920s. Her famous works include The Maltese Falcon, Oh Doctor!, The Wise Guy, High Steppers, The Sea Tiger, the Sunset Derby among many others.

Leon Ames

Leon Ames played the character of Mr. Alonzo Smith. The American actor is best known for his films including Little Women, On Moonlight Bay, By the Light of the Silvery Moon and The Postman Always Rings Twice. Ames made his film debut in Quick Millions in 1931. He was one of the founders of the Screen Actors Guild in 1933 and also served as its president in 1957.

Lucile Bremer

Lucile Bremer portrayed the character of Rose Smith in the film She was an American actor and dancer and is more popularly known for films like Yolanda and the thief, Ziegfeld Follies, Till the clouds roll by, Dark Delusion, Adventures of Casanova among others.

Image Credits: goldenageofhollywood_ Instagram account

