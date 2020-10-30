Genshin Impact Wanderers Troupe Artifact Set Location Guide: Read

Genshin Impact has a special type of Artifact set which is one of the best in providing support as it can increase the damage output of a team's ranged support characters. It can also be considered as an enhancement type Artifact. One of the best features of this set is that it rewards the support characters when they are swapped for using their Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact Wanderers Troupe Location

The Wanderer's Troupe Artifact set can be obtained by defeating the bosses that are mentioned below. One thing to note is that the set pieces of this Artifact can't be obtained from domains.

Lupus Boreas

Stormterror Dvalin

Pyro Regisvine

Oceanid

Geo Hypostasis

Electro Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Anemo Hypostasis

Wanderers Troupe Artifact Set Pieces

Troupe’s Dawnlight

Bard’s Arrow Feather

Concert’s Final Hour

Wanderer’s String-Kettle

Conductor’s Top Hat

Wanderer's Troupe Set Bonus

2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



