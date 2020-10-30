Genshin Impact Apple Tree Location: Here Is All You Need To Know About Apple Recipes

Apples are one of the ingredients for cooking in Genshin Impact. Players can easily find them hanging on apple tree branches. The benefits that an apple provides is that it will restore 300 HP of your health. Continue reading to know about the Apple tree location in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Apple Tree Location

Players can find almost all of the apple locations by going to the Stormbearer Mountains. Just look for trees with red colour items hanging and attack with your weapon to collect them. Also, on the fifth day of the Marvelous Merchandise Event, the players will be asked for 10 apples by Liben. All the 10 apples can be obtained near Stormbearer Mountains

Now after finding these apples, players will be able to craft a Satisfying Salad from it. This will increase the critical rate of all party members by up to 6 to 12% for a duration of 300 seconds. The ingredients required are:

2 Cabbages

2 Apples

1 Bird Egg

1 Potato.

One of the special dishes called Supreme Wisdom (Life) can also be crafted using these delicious apples. This dish increases the critical rate of all the members of the party by up to 16% for a duration of 300 seconds.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



