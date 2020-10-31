Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 30 To Nov 3: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Amazon Luna release date, early access, price & more; A new cloud gaming platform emerges

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. Xur locations are quite specific which includes Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. However, Xur location this week is Titan. Once you reach there you will find him hanging out in The Rig, taking shelter from the rain in a small shack overlooking the “water.” So, head towards him and get an exotic gear for yourself.

Also Read | Phasmophobia mic not working: How to talk in Phasmophobia Voice Chat?

What is Xur selling this week?

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armor for each class. This time he has the Skyburner’s Oath, Ophidia Spathe, Eternal Warrior, Transversive Steps and Exotic Engram. Below is a list of everything you will find after meeting Xur.

This week's weapon in Xur inventory

Skyburner’s Oath, Solar scout rifle: 29 Legendary Shards (Exotic perk is Slug Rifle)

Ophidia Spathe, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards (Exotic perk is Scissor Fingers)

Eternal Warrior, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards (Eternal Warrior offers the Resolute intrinsic perk)

Transversive Steps, Warlock boots: 23 Legendary Shards (Exotic perk is Strange Protractor which increases speed)

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Also Read | How long is Fortnitemares going to last? When is it ending? Know details

Promo Image ~ Screenshot from the game

Also Read | iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max discontinued by Apple to boost iPhone 12 sales; Read ahead