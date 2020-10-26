Chateau Christmas Cast: Which Actors Played Margot & Jackson In This Holiday Rom-com?

The Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas series has begun on Saturday, October 24, 2020. The second movie to premiere on the channel was Chateau Christmas which revolves around Margot and Jackson, who reunite as the former returns home for the holidays. Read on to know which actors portrayed the on-screen couple Margot and Jackson in Chateau Christmas.

Chateau Christmas Cast

Merritt Patterson

Merritt Patterson plays the role of Margot Hammond in the movie. She is a world-renowned pianist. Patterson is a Hallmark movie staple actor as she has been a part of several movies on the channel including A Royal Winter, The Christmas Cottage, Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New, Christmas at the Palace Katie, Picture a Perfect Christmas, and Forever in My Heart. Patterson made her debut with the show Kyle XY as Ashley Redmond in the year 2006 and has been active since. The Canadian actor is also popular for her role as Ophelia in E! network’s The Royals and Olivia in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood.

Luke McFarlane

Luke McFarlane portrays the role of Jackson in Chateau Christmas; he is Margot’s ex-bandmate and will be seen romancing her. McFarlane is also a common face in the Hallmark movies. He has previously appeared in a number of the channel’s movies which are The Mistletoe Promise, A Birthday Wish, Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Just Add Romance; Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen, A Valentine's Match, Christmas Land and The Memory Book. Luke is popularly known for his stints as Scotty Wandell in ABC drama Brothers & Sisters as well as RAC Agent D'avin Jaqobis on the space-based Sci-Fi series Killjoys.

More about Chateau Christmas

The story revolves around Margot who is a world-renowned pianist return to Chateau Neuhaus to spend her holidays with her family and also on a journey to rediscover her passion for music. As she is staying there, she meets her ex-boyfriend Jackson who also happens to be her former bandmate. Jackson persuades Margot to perform the main act at the annual Christmas concert, which leads to them working together and their old feelings for each other resurface.

The movie released on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The setting of the movie and the romance of Margot and Jackson is perfect to kick in the cosy holiday mood. This is the second movie followed by Jingle Bell Bride in the Countdown to Christmas series movies for the year.

