Finding Christmas Cast: Here Are The Actors And All Details About Them

Finding Christmas is a romantic drama that released in 2013. Adapted from the novel of the same name, the television film's first installment drove the makers to come up with more sequels. This movie was directed by Harvey Crossland. The storyline of this film is about two men from different backgrounds swap houses for Christmas, where unexpected, about-to-blossom romance awaits for both of them. This film equipped itself with a cast that fit their respective roles well. Let us learn more about the cast of Finding Christmas.

Finding Christmas cast

Tricia Helfer as Ryan Harrison

Tricia Helfer plays the role of Ryan Harrison, the divorced sister of Owen Harrison in this movie. Tricia is a Canadian actress and a familiar face who has worked in quite a few American television shows, namely, Suits, Two and a Half Men, Key and Peele, S.W.A.T. and more. Previously, she has also had a brief modelling career. Her presence in this film brought both talent and experience to the cast of Finding Christmas.

J.T. Hodges as Owen Harrison

The actor plays the role of Owen Harrison, Ryan Harrison’s brother. Hodges is primarily a musician and was hence an unexpected addition to the Finding Christmas cast. Hodges recently appeared in another movie called Christmas Stars. Hodges has also made EP with the name of Locks on Doors which came out in 2015.

Mark Lutz as Sean Tucker

Mark Lutz has played the role of Sean Tucker in this film. Playing one of the important Finding Christmas characters, Mark Lutz portrays the role of an urban man from New York City, who later develops a romantic interest with Ryan Harrison. A lesser-known fact about this actor is that he also has had a serious career in swimming.

Christina Rosato as Mia

Christina plays the role of Mia, the assistant of Sean and the last one of the major Finding Christmas characters. She later develops love interest with Owen Harrison. Christina Rosato has previously also appeared in The Good Doctor, and several other television shows and films.

