The Bachelorette 2020 Cast: Here Is What The Contestants Do For A Living

The Bachelorette 2020 became hugely popular soon after its release. The show premiered in the year 2003 and has successfully been running for 16 seasons now. The Bachelorette 2020 cast has garnered a lot of attention from fans. Here’s a list of the profession of The Bachelorette 2020 cast. Read on to know.

The cast of The Bachelorette 2020

1. AJ - Software Salesman

By profession, AJ is a software salesman. According to a report by ABC’s official website, AJ is currently studying to get his MBA. He hails from a Muslim household and is quite fond of his mother. AJ is 28-years-old.

2. Ben - Army Ranger Veteran

According to StyleCaster, Ben listed his profession as an Army Ranger Veteran. The report stated that he left the army after he graduated due to a severe back injury. His new profession is stated to be of a personal trainer, owning to his love for health and nutrition. Ben is 29-years-old.

3. Bennett Jordan - Wealth Management consultant

According to Bachelor Nation Fandom, Bennett Jordan graduated from Harvard and currently works as a financial planner in New York City. He claims to be a complete package- handsome has a good job and is mature. The New York resident also claims that he is now ready to find a wife. Bennett Jordan is 36-years-old.

4. Blake Monar - Grooming Specialist

The 31-year-old contestant, one of Clare Crawley’s bachelors, is a male grooming specialist by profession. He moved to Phoenix and opened his own business that specializes in grooming. According to Nicki Swift, his company Statum Style is 100% natural, cruelty-free and non-toxic.

5. Blake Moynes a Wildlife Manager

Blake Moynes hails from Hamilton, Ontario and is a wildlife manager by profession, according to Bachelor Nation Fandom. Blake studied every kind of wildlife management at the university. He loves working outdoors and spends most of his time doing the same.

6. Brandon - Real Estate Agent

According to his Instagram handle bio, the 28-year-old is a real estate agent by profession and has been living in NYC. However, Brandon wishes to head back to Cleveland, a locality he grew up in.

7. Brendan - Commercial Roofer

Brendan is a commercial roofer by profession. According to stylecaster.com, he moved back to Massachusetts from Los Angeles to work at his family business. Brendan is also a coach for his high school’s basketball team.

8. Chasen - IT Account Executive

According to Bachelor Nation Fandom, the 31-year-old is an IT Account Executive by profession. He used to be a competitive swimmer in his teens

9. Chris - Landscape Design Salesman

According to Insider, Chris works as a landscape design salesman. After settling down with a good job, Chris is now looking forward to settling down in life with a good life partner.

10. Demar - Spin Cycling Instructor

According to Insider, the-26-year-old is a very popular spin instructor. Demar believes that he can get on a bike and spin to any beat thrown his way. Exploring local restaurants is his favourite pastime.

Image Credits: Still from The Bachelorette 2020 trailer

