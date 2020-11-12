Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Makers Announce New Members Who Will Join The Cast

Narcos: Mexico on Netflix is one of the widely-watched gangster dramas. The makers of the show have announced new cast members who will be joining the returning cast on Narcos: Mexico's season 3. Read ahead to know who will star in the upcoming season.

New returning cast members to joining Narcos: Mexico season 3

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, nine new series regulators have come onboard the recently announced Narcos: Mexico season 3. The new cast members are José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, Matt Letscher and Alberto Ammann. They will be joining the returning star Scoot McNairy.

Apart from these members, other new additions to Narcos: Mexico season 3 cast will include Luis Gerardo Méndez, singer Bad Bunny and Beau Mirchoff. Scoot McNairy will the role of DEA Agent Walt Breslin. Luis Gerardo Méndez will play Victor Tapia who is in the Juarez police who despite his reluctance of getting involved in this messy business will be dragged in it. Wagner Moura who played the lead character of Pablo Escobar will don the director’s hat along with Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 will take the story ahead after Felix Gallardo’s drudge empire shatters. There is a tough competition among other cartels on who will take over the market and run the mafia. A war for power and a thirst to step up will also be seen in the upcoming season.

Eric Newman who is the executive producer of Narcos: Mexico season 3 said to The Hollywood Reporter that he is grateful and extremely proud of what the show has achieved so far. He also described the process of making the show in two languages to be insane. He further added that Netflix saw potential in the show and has never faith since then.

Newman also teased about what can be expected from Narcos: Mexico season 3. He said that the first season can be seen as the consolidation of power an the second can be looked at like the erosion of the same. He also added that things hurtled out of control and the result is the bloody present. Narcos: Mexico is the sixth installment of the drug cartel drama. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Image courtesy- @narcos Instagram

