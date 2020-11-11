Candace Cameron Hopes Fuller House Gets Approved For Season 6, Says 'cast Would Love It'

Fuller House is one of the funniest sitcoms on Netflix. Candace Cameron who is one of the leading ladies of the show is hopeful that the Fuller House cast would get another season to do as well. Read ahead to know more about Fuller House season 6.

Also read | Sushant's Friend Ganesh Seeks PM's Help For Arnab Goswami's Release, Plans 3-city Protest

Also read | Amrita Rao Backs Arnab Goswami, Makes Statement Against His Illegal Arrest & Harassment

Here is everything about the Fuller House season 6

According to a report by US Weekly, Fuller House star Candace Cameron has said that she is hopeful that the show will get another season. The Fuller House cast would love to be a part of another season. Cameron also said that the cast has so many stories to tell and they would absolutely love to be part of Fuller House season 6.

Cadence Cameron also added that she receives messages daily asking about the update on Fuller House season 6. She excitedly said that there are people who still watch the show. She further said that they can only cross their fingers and be hopeful that the people who control the show will give them a green flag for the sixth season, too. It is also reported that Candace Cameron is not yet ready to say goodbye to the show.

According to a report by the Washington News Day, the plans to floor Fuller House season 6 were cancelled after its viewership declined. Before the next season was cancelled, Cameron joked about her reunion with her co-stars of Fuller House. She has also already talked about the next plot idea with John Stamos.

The idea is to base a prequel on Jesse Katsopolis played by Stamos. This is even before Stephanie and DJ Tanner are born. Since Candace will not be a part of the prequel, she has said that she would love to be on-board with the production of it.

Fuller House is a spinoff of the 1987 series Full House which ran till 1995. The plot of the series revolves around a DJ Tanner played Candace Cameron who raises her three children with the help of her sister Stephanie played by Jodie Sweetin and her best friend Kimmy Gibler played by Andrea Barber. Other Fuller House cast members include John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin. The show is available for streaming On Netflix.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Misses Her Boys 'Panda' And 'Gino', Shares a Pic from London

Also read | Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday: If You Loved The Actor, Here's A Trivia Quiz For You

Image courtesy- @candacecbure Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.