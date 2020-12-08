Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros For Plan To Debut Films In Cinemas & HBO Max Together

Recently Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that all their projects in 2021 will arrive on HBO Max on the same day as they will release in theatres. Now filmmaker Christopher Nolan has slammed the plans by Warner Bros to release its 2021 movies in cinema halls and on its streaming service HBO Max on the same day, saying that the studio should have first consulted filmmakers. Nolan also went on to reveal that he is working for the worst streaming service.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christopher Nolan revealed that he is in "disbelief" over the studio's decision. He added that there is so much controversy around it because they did not tell anyone. The filmmaker also went on to call Warner Bros' plan a "real bait and switch".

Nolan also announced that in 2021, some of the world's leading filmmakers and some of the world's biggest stars worked on these projects for years in some cases very close to their hearts, which are supposed to be big-screen experiences. He added that both of these are intended to be out for the largest potential viewers, but without consultation, they are now being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service.

Also read | Christopher Nolan Sends Message For Indian Fans Ahead Of Tenet Release, Shares Excitement

The filmmaker added that is not how one treats filmmakers, stars and people like that as they have given a lot for these projects. He said that they deserve to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work. Warner Bros had reportedly no comment on Nolan’s remarks. In a separate interview to the Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan called HBO Max "the worst streaming service" and said the Warner Bros proposal "does not make economic sense."

Also read | Tenet: Internet Reacts To Christopher Nolan's Film Ahead Of Its India Release

About Warner Bros movies

The debut of all of the Warner Bros. Pictures on HBO Max and in theatres are currently only scheduled for the US. Projects could be launched either in theatres or at HBO Max, depending on the situation at the location. In the coming time, the studio will include more information on their global strategy. The strategies would offer a big boost to Warner's HBO Max streaming site. It caught a lot of attention when the Justice League of Zack Snyder revealed that it will be premiering on the web in early to mid-2021. The company has competitors such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Also read | He Exceeded My Expectations: John David Washington On 'Tenet' Director Christopher Nolan

Also read | Christopher Nolan Pens Note For Dimple Kapadia, Karan Kapadia Calls Her 'inspiration'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.