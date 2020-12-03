Christopher Nolan sends message for Indian fans ahead of Tenet release, shares excitement

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited sci-fi thriller Tenet in Indian theatres, ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan recorded a video message for the Indian moviegoers. The director shared his experience of shooting for the film in India and all across the globe. Christopher also shared an account of his journey while shooting for the film in Mumbai and along with Dimple Kapadia.

Christopher Nolan sends recorded message for Indian fans

The 50-year-old film director began his message by expressing how "thrilled," he is as Indian movie fans are getting an opportunity to watch his film on the "big screen." "Hello, I am Christopher Nolan, the director of Tenet. I just wanna say Hello to all of you movie fans in India. I am absolutely thrilled that you are going to get the opportunity to experience Tenet, on the big screen," he said.

Sharing some details, the 'Inception' filmmaker then mentioned how he shot "some of the most exciting scenes" of the film in Mumbai with Kapadia. "We shot the film on large-format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world including Mumbai where we were able to shoot what I consider some of the most exciting scenes in the film, some of which with the great Dimple Kapadia," he said. "We had an amazing time shooting in India and it means so much to me that you all are going to be finally able to see Tenet on the big screen. I hope you enjoy it and thank you very much," he added.

Film studio Warner Bros India had recently announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

"I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns, and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen," Dimple Kapadia said in a video message shared by Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram handle.

