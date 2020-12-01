Elizabeth Debicki Thinks That Her 'Tenet' Co-star Robert Pattinson Is 'hysterically Funny'

Elizabeth Debicki, who will be seen opposite Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, thinks that her co-star, Pattinson, is a “hysterically funny” human being. While talking about what Pattinson is like as an actor, Debicki, as per an article on Pinkvilla.com, shared that along with being a hysterically funny human being, Pattinson is also a brilliant actor. As per the article, Debicki also spoke about her other fellow Tenet cast members, such as the film’s leading man, John David Washington and Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh.

While talking about John David Washington, she spoke about how she has never seen anybody that has a mixture of discipline and positivity like the BlackKlansman actor. She even spoke about how Washington was focused on making people smile every day. While on the topic of Sir Kenneth Branagh, she spoke about how the good-natured actor made Debicki feel. She described him with words such as “kind”, “sensitive” and extremely funny. Branagh plays the character of Andrei Sator, the husband to Elizabeth Debicki’s Kat in the film. Tenet will release in India on the 4th of December 2020.

Tenet Trailer:

Elizabeth Debicki caught the eye of Indian moviegoers in 2013 when she featured in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby. The Great Gatsby stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire and has Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. Elizabeth Debicki also starred in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2 as Ayesha.

Elizabeth Debicki in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2:

Source: A Still From The Movie

Prior to that, Elizabeth Debicki was seen essaying an important supporting character in BBC’S The Night Manager. The Night Manager is a six-part BBC miniseries that is centred on the conflict between a hotel night manager (Played by Tom Hiddleston) and a multimillionaire business tycoon who is reportedly involved in a host of illegal activities. The tycoon in question is played by Hugh Laurie, who is more commonly known as Dr. Gregory House from Fox’s hit Medical Drama Series, House. The miniseries had aired in 2016.

Post Tenet, Robert Pattinson, who, as of this writing, was last seen opposite Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, will be next seen in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman. The Batman is based on the events that happened in Gotham City during Bruce Wayne’s second year as the caped crusader. In The Batman, Pattinson's cowled vigilante will have a nemesis in Paul Dano's The Riddler. The filming of The Batman is currently underway in London.

